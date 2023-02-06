 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Humble Bundle is offering a literal dragon’s hoard of Pathfinder books for just $5

A stack of Second-edition Pathfinder references and guides are discounted at Humble Bundle until Feb. 23

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Key art from the Pathfinder: Strength of Thousands ruleset
Humble Bundle is offering an excellent value for anyone looking to get into Pathfinder.
Image: Paizo

The proceeds from your Humble Bundle purchase not only go to the publisher Paizo, which has locked legal horns with D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast but a portion is also set aside to benefit the Code for America foundation. Code for America helps to fund and improve community-level digital services like applying for food stamps and other public benefits.

While Wizards of the Coast has since abandoned its attempts to alter the Open Gaming License (OGL), the framework used by Pathfinder and other TTRPGs, the legal upheaval has led longtime fans of the D&D system to seek out alternatives. The second-edition Pathfinder ruleset and its sci-fi offshoot Starfinder are both excellent systems that we can definitely recommend for their more refined tabletop experience, and interesting origins.

Any of the tiered bundles on offer are great for those looking to break into the Pathfinder system, but it's worth noting that these are exclusively virtual goods, meaning you’ll have to seek out external printing resources like DriveThruRPG if you’re planning to use Flip Mats or a bunch of character tokens for your next campaign.

A minimum donation of just $5 gets you PDFs of the following Pathfinder products, giving you everything you need to spin up your own characters and dive into the larger world of Pathfinder.

If you’re willing to donate at least $15, you’ll get everything from the previous tier in addition to the following PDFs to add a little extra flavor to your campaign.

The best value, however, is the 28-item bundle, which includes everything from the previous tiers and the following additional items if you make a minimum donation of $25. A small price to pay for the comprehensive Pathfinder GM experience.

