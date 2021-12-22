 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Popular pocket-sized card game Love Letter gets the Star Wars treatment

Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace — A Love Letter Game goes up for pre-order today

By Charlie Hall
Bib Fortuna leans in to chat with Jabba in his throne room. Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Love Letter, the popular pocket-sized social deduction game, is getting the Star Wars treatment in a new version developed by Z-Man Games. Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace - A Love Letter Game swaps characters from Return of the Jedi for princes and princesses. It goes up for pre-order today for $14.99 on the Asmodee Games website.

Originally designed by Seiji Kanai and released in 2012, Love Letter rose to prominence with an edition published in the United States by AEG. It was packaged in a trademark red felt bag, with “Love Letter” embroidered on the side. Inside were just 16 cards, all themed to a vaguely Renaissance-era fictional Italian city-state called Tempest. The goal is to secretly woo the princess, concealing your intentions through misdirection and strategic play. It was just the thing to begin or end a longer night of gaming.

This new, licensed edition comes out just in time for the launch of The Book of Boba Fett, which premieres Dec. 29 on Disney Plus. It’s the second major license to be applied to one of Z-Man’s tentpole properties this year. World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King - A Pandemic System Board Game received mixed reviews in September.

