Malaysian tabletop developers raising funds with games bundle for flood relief

Malaysian indie tabletop game developers are raising funds for aid following devastating flooding in the country. More than 40,000 people have been displaced and at least eight have died in Malaysia’s “worst flooding in years,” The Guardian reports.

Eleven tabletop game designers donated their games to the Malaysia Flood Relief 2021 Bundle, hosted on itch.io. The 25 games included range from an innovative card game called Royal Rumble to a storytelling map-drawing game called ECH0, alongside lots of other exciting and thoughtful games. Games are available in two tiers: 10 with a donation of $15 or more, and 15 more unlocking from a donation starting at $45.

The Malaysia Flood Relief 2021 Bundle is active for two more days, and has surpassed its original goal of $1,000, raising more than $10,000 for Mercy Malaysia’s Flood Relief fund.

“From previous years’ experience, [the flooding] isn’t just a one-off issue,” Malaysia Flood Relief 2021 Bundle organizers wrote on itch.io. “Due to the impacts of climate change and other factors like poor infrastructure upkeep and deforestation, the impact of seasonal rains and floods in Malaysia has been exacerbated in recent years.

“Even as we are raising funds for immediate needs, we also urge people who are not able to support our efforts monetarily to do what you can to support efforts to fight climate change and ecological exploitation that leads to these severe weather events.”