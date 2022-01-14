 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game relaunches with new revised edition

It now supports up to four players out of the box

By Charlie Hall

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game is making its triumphant return this year with a newly revised core set. The new version of the living card game is currently up for pre-order at $69.99, and will begin shipping soon. Additional adventure scenarios and hero modules are also available for pre-order.

Announced in October, The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game’s new revised edition is virtually identical to the original — with a few key exceptions. First off, the game is now playable by up to four players (up from one or two players in the original) right out of the box. It also comes bundled with a campaign mode, which includes a special subset of cards that allow players to link together multiple games.

In a nod to faithful fans who have been playing the original for more than 10 years, developer Fantasy Flight Games is making all of these new cards available for free on its website. Just download the campaign, boon, and burden cards and print them out as proxies.

