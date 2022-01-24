 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

RuneScape is getting two tabletop games this year

Take the world of Gielinor to your dining room table

By Petrana Radulovic
runescape pizza Image: Jagex

Two tabletop games based on RuneScape will launch later this year. Jagex, the developer behind RuneScape, has partnered with Steamforged Games to create a RuneScape board game and a RuneScape tabletop role-playing game. Both games will dive into the fantasy world of Gielinor and the lore of RuneScape. The board game will launch on Kickstarter later in 2022, while the tabletop RPG will head straight to stores.

The board game is designed for one to five players and focuses on a quest-based campaign. Some of the mechanics include crafting equipment, cooking recipes, and interacting with NPCs.

The tabletop RPG, meanwhile, will be a fully illustrated, hardcover book with rules for players to create their own RuneScape inspired campaigns. The press release also notes that the RuneScape TTRPG will be “fully compatible with the fifth edition ruleset of the world’s favourite roleplaying tabletop game.”

RuneScape launched in 2001. Originally a browser-based game, RuneScape is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Watch Dogs: Legion’s most recent update is its last

By Nicole Carpenter

A turbulent timeline of Idris Elba being rumored to play James Bond

By David Grossman
1 comment / new

Little Caesars dared to make a Batman-shaped calzony

By Petrana Radulovic
7 comments / new

Twitter bans jerky bot that spoiled next day’s Wordle solutions

By Nicole Clark
3 comments / new

Fight Club’s new, government-approved ending is very different in China

By Petrana Radulovic
8 comments / new

Halo Infinite’s battle pass including premium credits next season

By Petrana Radulovic
8 comments / new