A Goofy Movie board game will help you teach your children what life was like in 1995

Funko announced its latest collection of board games on Tuesday, including one that rolls back the clock to the mid-’90s. Disney A Goofy Movie Game is due out this spring, proving that even the House of the Mouse’s most obscure fandoms are worthy of tabletop attention.

A Goofy Movie Game has players embark on an epic road trip to see Powerline live in concert. Aged seven and up, the bright colors and oversized miniatures look like just the right size for little hands. The budget-friendly game will set you back $23.99.

A Goofy Movie recently got a new lease on life with the launch of the Disney Plus streaming service. Both the film and its sequel, An Extremely Goofy Movie, are available alongside the Goof Troop cartoon series. Paired with vintage Rescue Rangers, TailSpin, and retro DuckTails it is now possible to recreate the entire Disney Afternoon experience — which, if my own children are any indication, is something modern kids are definitely into. So why not chuck a new board game their way as well?

Just how hard is Funko catering to the Disney demographic? Would you believe that they have two different versions of a board game set inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion ride, one each for the Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom? Also on the docket for Funko this spring is Disney Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Game and Disney Happiest Day Game - Magic Kingdom Park, which both seem custom made for folks pining for a return to normalcy and a sunny holiday away. You can also run around as Ichabod Crane in Disney Return of the Headless Horseman Game, which includes some delightful miniatures to boot.

Funko’s licensed board games are of a surprisingly high quality, truth be told. Case in point is their recent Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, which we reviewed last year. The secret sauce is the design chops of their internal team of artists and designers, also known as Prospero Hall. It’s the same group responsible for the upcoming Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, an ambitious new legacy-style board game coming later this year.

We’ve included some additional box shots in the gallery below.