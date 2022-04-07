 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blade Runner tabletop RPG will be out this fall, check out the first full-page spreads

Free League will bring the project to Kickstarter in May

By Charlie Hall
A male and female blade runner on the mean streets of LA. Rain clouds the air around them with lens flares. Image: Martin Grip/Free League

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game will be released at retail this fall. It will be supported by a crowdfunding campaign, launching on Kickstarter May 3. The announcement, made Thursday, included a new look at some of the game’s pitch-perfect art and a set of three full-page spreads from the core rulebook.

Developed by Free League — publisher of The One Ring, Tales from the Loop, and the Alien TTRPG, among others — the officially licensed game is set in the year 2037. That places it between the events of the original film starring Harrison Ford and the sequel, Blade Runner 2049. According to a news release, the action kicks off “shortly after the Wallace Corporation debuts the new Nexus-9 Replicants on Earth, giving players the choice to play as either human or Replicant Blade runners with different specialties, personalities, and memories.”

A Blade Runner stands in a room with a computer terminal. “Inspector” reads the text, going on to list attributes needed to create this character class. Image: Free League

Art is being handled by Martin Grip, whose distinctive style has been included in other hit Free League titles including the critically-acclaimed dark fantasy game Symbaroum. Expect the campaign to include a deluxe starter kit and all the fixings, following more or less a similar template to Free League’s highly successful Kickstarter campaign for The One Ring, which brought in nearly $2 million in 2021.

“Watch for signs” reads the text. “You can learn a lot about what megacorps think of a part of town simply by the advertising.” In the background an air car flys thorugh a blue, neon-drenched tube. Image: Free League

There are plenty of excellent new TTRPGs slated for release this year. They include Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game, a first-edition boxed set of Mothership, Coyote & Crow, and Auroboros: Coils of the Serpent, a setting for 5th edition Dungeons & Dragons created by former Blizzard Entertainment exec Chris Metzen.

We’ve included additional pages and art from Free League below.

  • Image: Free League
  • Image: Martin Grip/Free League
  • Image: Martin Grip/Free League
  • Image: Martin Grip/Free League

