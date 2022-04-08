 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The luxury board games are coming, and Castles of Burgundy is a great place to start

New, 3 comments

This is much more than just a reprint

By Charlie Hall
An early render of coins that will come with the final game, Castles of Burgundy: Deluxe Edition
An early render of coins that could come with the final version of Castles of Burgundy: Deluxe Edition.
Image: Ravensburger

For the better part of a decade there’s been an escalation in the board games arms race. Consumers are now measuring the weight of the products they buy not merely in complexity, but in pounds. But I feel a sea change is on the horizon. With decades-old properties still holding their own against a flurry of new releases, it’s time for publishers to begin elevating their back catalogs in interesting ways. Castles of Burgundy: Deluxe Edition feels like the first big push in that direction.

Castles of Burgundy, designed by Stefan Feld and first published in 2011, is one of those European-style board games that always comes up in conversation about the genre. It’s an exemplary game, a fluid and engaging city-builder with many different interleaved systems. It’s also a game that looks beautiful on the table — even if it’s rendered in two dimensions with cardboard tiles.

A white resin castle, lightly shaded.
An early render of a castle tile for Castles of Burgundy: Deluxe Edition.
Image: Ravensburger

Now Ravensburger, through its Alea imprint, has announced a deluxe edition. A news release on Thursday noted that the deluxe edition will include a new graphical design and a refined user experience yielding “easier gameplay and more readability” on the table. It will also include component upgrades, such as elaborate castle tokens and metal coins.

Component upgrades are often sold as add-ons for boutique board games. For instance, you can pick up a set of resin resources and metal coins for games like Scythe by Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile right on the publisher’s website. But these are relatively recent games, with smaller publishers looking to enhance the margins on the sales of their most profitable titles.

Ravensburger, a multinational company with several lines of business, is a much bigger entity in the tabletop space. It’s also an investor in Poland-based Gamefound, Kickstarter’s biggest competitor in the tabletop crowdfunding space.

An early render of the game box. Image: Ravensburger
A mockup of a box to hold stretch goalsl. Image: Ravensburger

Castles of Burgundy: Deluxe Edition could have been a piecemeal collection filled with a la carte upgrades, plush toys, and t-shirts. Instead it feels like a savvy marketing exercise to reward deep-pocketed fans who have loved the game for years — and also target a wider, more affluent audience looking to try something new. After all, if you’re going to spend time learning one of the best board games around, why not get the best version available?

We’ll know more once the project goes live in May. Until then, you’ll find a preview available online, with an option to get a notification of its launch. More than 15,600 have signed on so far.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Cookie Run: Kingdom codes guide (April 2022)

By Julia Lee

Every new movie you can stream from home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk

The MCU could learn a lot from Everything Everywhere All at Once

By Chris Plante
1 comment / new

All character and ship codes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

By Julia Lee

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

By Zosha Millman
36 comments / new

Behold the Minecraft recreation of Reddit’s communal mural from r/place

By Nicole Clark
1 comment / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon