 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steamforged shares early details about its RuneScape board game, Shadow of Elvarg

RuneScape Kingdom: Shadow of Elvarg will take players to the MMO’s Asgarnia and Misthalin settings

By Austen Goslin
The models for Steamforged’s RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg Image: Steamforged

Steamforged has revealed the first details of its RuneScape board game. The game will be called RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, and will take players through the kingdoms of Asgarnia and Misthalin, Steamforged announced on Wednesday. The game is set for release on Kickstarter later this year.

Shadow of Elvarg is a cooperative board game for one to five players, according to the announcement post. The game will feature a map styled like an in-game fast-travel map, as well as the first official RuneScape tabletop models ever.

Steamforged says it wants the game to be appealing to players of both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, as well as to completely new players. That made Asgarnia and Misthalin the perfect regions for players to explore, since they were some of the first introduced in the video games.

RuneScape Kingdoms will focus on narrative and story, letting players dictate how they move through the game and what they explore and discover. Players can fight bosses they’ll recognize from the game’s world, slay monsters, craft gear, and level up their skills. The game doesn’t feature classes, which means every player can allocate their skill points however they want on the path toward the final quest.

Along with RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, Steamforged is also working on a new RuneScape tabletop RPG, which will skip Kickstarter and go straight to stores.

Steamforged is no stranger to adapting video game worlds into tabletop form. The developer has also created successful board games based on Monster Hunter: World, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Resident Evil 2. Steamforged also recently released the first copies of its new Dark Souls RPG, which had a few problems that will have to be corrected.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Is Moon Knight teasing a secret third personality or a comics cameo?

By Susana Polo
1 comment / new

Zoomer shows Spider-Man would be too powerful if he had a gun

By Ana Diaz

New Saints Row’s character creator goes incredibly hard

By Michael McWhertor
4 comments / new

Ghostbusters VR is another take on the co-op ghost-hunting genre

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new

Elden Ring’s scariest boss has a nasty bug if you summon an ally

By Cass Marshall
10 comments / new

Overwatch 2 massively reworks Orisa and Doomfist (who’s a tank now)

By Cass Marshall
10 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon