Persona 5 is getting a card game that will steal your tabletop

Your friends will never see it comiiiiinnnnn’

By Joshua Rivera
An illustration of the main cast of Persona 5 striding towards the camera in their school uniforms, with a stylized red-and-black Tokyo skyline behind them. Image: Atlus

The Phantom Thieves are coming to steal your heart in yet another medium: tabletop games. The excellent JRPG Persona 5 Royal is being adapted into a strategy card game, out next year.

Published by Pandasaurus Games (publishers of the wonderful Machi Koro 2, one of our picks for the best board games you can buy) in partnership with Atlus, the game is designed by Emerson Matsuuchi, whose prior credits include Century: Eastern Wonders and Foundations of Rome.

“Players will take on the roles of their favorite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative card-based strategy game,” Matsuuchi said in a statement.

Beyond Matsuuchi’s description of cooperative strategy gameplay, there are scant details about what the Persona 5 Royal card game will play like. According to Pandasaurus Games co-owner Nathan McNair, the tabletop adaptation will include Palaces, the Velvet Room, and other iconic aspects from the game.

Hopefully that means heaps of Persona fusing and very little Morgana. We’ll have to wait some time to find out for sure, though: The Persona 5 Royal card game is currently scheduled for release next year, in Q4 2023.

