Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a new miniatures skirmish game from the makers of Legion, X-Wing

Licensed miniatures skirmish games are hot right now, thanks in part to a resurgence in the hobby of painting miniatures. Atomic Mass Games is taking the opportunity to expand its footprint in the Star Wars universe, which already includes Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures Game, Star Wars: Armada, and Star Wars: Legion. Asmodee’s miniatures imprint has announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, which it said is inspired by cartoons from the 1980s and 1990s. Expect a release by June 2023.

A video trailer, embedded above, shows off some very close-up shots of the new sculpts. Characters include Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Lord Maul (with his fancy metal legs). A news briefing said that players will be able to “mix and match their favorite characters to form custom squads they want to play.”

Many fans have expressed concern about the Atomic Mass lineup since the pandemic, with some openly wondering if its mainline Star Wars games were still a focus of development efforts. That’s in spite of having plenty of stock on store shelves, including at local retailers, and launching new products and new game modes for its marquee franchises throughout the year. Polygon reached out to Atomic Mass to get a feel for the health of the overall Star Wars line.

“Since our launch in 2019, AMG has been on an incredible upward trajectory of growth both in terms of our business and our skill as a creative studio,” said head of studio Simone Elliott. “While our reach and catalogue have grown in sometimes unexpected ways over the last four years, we have remained committed to our studio ethos of creating amazing lifestyle miniatures games both in the Star Wars Galaxy and Marvel Universe. It is with this in mind that we have always been careful to consider the impact of any new project or product line on our ability to continue to deliver on our goals for the current games entrusted to our care. Shatterpoint joins with Legion, X-Wing, and Armada as not a replacement for any of these amazing Star Wars games, but as a new, unique option for players looking to dive into the exciting action of a galaxy far far away.”