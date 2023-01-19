 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A placid sun flanked by two fantasy adventurers/ Below them a table, dice, and scenery depicting a medieval adventure with a castle and a forest.

The most important tabletop games of 2023

The year ahead in board games, tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons, indie games, and more

After D&D’s missteps, Paizo’s Pathfinder and Starfinder enter 2023 stronger than ever

By Charlie Hall
The 7 best new board games of 2023

By Charles Theel
The best new actual play series coming in 2023

By Em Friedman
7 most anticipated new tabletop RPGs coming out in 2023

By Chase Carter
D&D 5th edition comes to a close in 2023 against a backdrop of fan anger

By Samantha Nelson
Magic’s 2023 sets will wrap up the Phyrexian war, welcome Gandalf and Doctor Who

By Stan Golovchuk
Main illustration: Kyle Smart

Tabletop games continue to grow in popularity, and thousands of new board games and role-playing games launch every year. To kick off 2023, Polygon assembled experts and critics with specialties all across the hobby games industry to forecast the year ahead — and point our readers to where they can follow these new games online.

These are the most important new games of 2023. Whether you’re on the hunt for your next legacy-style board game, or a fresh alternative to Dungeons & Dragons, it’s a great place to get started.

After D&D’s missteps, Paizo’s Pathfinder and Starfinder enter 2023 stronger than ever