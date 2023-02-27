 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Classic Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise Pokémon cards return in fancy new TCG package

Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is due later this year

By Ana Diaz
An image of cards in play on mat. The mat has a Charizard and a Venasuar on it. Image: The Pokémon Company

A new release from The Pokémon Company called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic will bring back classic cards from the Pokémon TCG, including the base set of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. The forthcoming product, which pairs a stylish game board with preconstructed decks, was announced by The Pokémon Company as part of a Pokémon Presents stream on Monday.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is a collaboration between The Pokémon Company, Creatures Inc., and Tokyo-based design firm nendo. The product has everything someone needs to pick up and start playing the TCG, including a mat and three fully made decks. The foldable board contains all sorts of bells and whistles — like weighted conical damage counters — with the intention to deliver a “polished and elevated battling experience.”

Notably, Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic will bring back classic cards with the original art, including the base set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. In addition to retro cards, newer cards like Ho-Oh ex, Lugia ex, and Suicune ex will be included. All the cards, save for the Basic Energy cards, cannot be used in tournament play.

The game board has a sleek, black-and-white color scheme and contains spots for active and benched Pokémon, a card deck, discard pile, and prize cards. It has space for up to three decks, ring-shaped poison and burn markers, and a chute to roll metal orbs down that functions like dice and coins. It contains enough accessories for both the player and the challenger.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is scheduled to be released in select markets in North America in late 2023. The Pokémon Company says it will be released in English only.

