Gloomhaven: The Role Playing Game’s launch plans include more than 600 miniatures

Gloomhaven: The Role Playing Game, an open-world tabletop role-playing game based on the hit series of award-winning board games, will launch a crowdfunding campaign on June 20 using Backerkit’s new crowdfunding platform. The TTRPG will expand the world created by Isaac Childres with eight ancestries, 16 classes, and a line of more than 600 miniatures compatible with all previous games. The announcement was made Tuesday on Twitter and in a blog post, alongside a pair of video trailers on YouTube.

Launched as a crowdfunding campaign in 2015, the original Gloomhaven is a nearly 20-pound campaign-in-a-box — complete with a world map to explore, legacy-style secrets to unlock, and a novel diceless combat system. That system has been reinterpreted several times since that launch, once as a digital version of the original game and also as a series of sequel board games and expansions. The latest release, Frosthaven, raised nearly $13 million in 2020 and should soon be available at retail.

According to the video trailer, Gloomhaven: The RPG will leverage the same diceless, card-based system that fans are already familiar with.

“This isn’t just Gloomhaven,” says the narrator of the video trailer. “This is a newly developed system that integrates the card management stamina system into the role-playing experience, so your cards help guide what you do both in and out of combat.”

Tuesday’s announcement also teased a line of hundreds of miniatures, all of which have been painstakingly reproduced based on the original drawings by the team at Cephalofair Games. The core Miniatures of Gloomhaven set will include 250 of those figures.

“Our team has been hard at work for the last 2 years sculpting and lining up product partners to bring you the quality and value you expect and are excited to share the final results in June,” the company said in a blog post. “With thematic poses, sculpted bases, and high levels of quality control — we hope you will be pleased with the final results.”

