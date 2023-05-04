 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disney Villainous adds Boba Fett in a new stand-alone expansion game

Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy goes up for pre-order in June

By Charlie Hall
Boba Fett on the move in the Cloud City of Bespin, his prize — a frozen Han Solo — in tow during a scene from Empire Strikes Back. Image: Lucasfilm

Famed bounty hunter, crime lord, and indigestible hunk of beskar Boba Fett is the next sinister character coming to Ravensburger’s Disney Villainous spinoff series, Star Wars Villainous. Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy hits stores this August.

A silhouette of Boba Fett in flight, pointing his laser carbine, from an early render of the Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy box. The text is green, and the twin suns of Tatooine make up the background. Image: Ravensburger

The Disney Villainous series began in 2018 with Disney Villainous: The Worst Takes It All, featuring Captain Hook, Maleficent, Jafar, and others. The game asks players to take on the role of famous Disney villains, working against each other to become the first to enact their own unique goals and objectives. Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side debuted in 2022, adding famous characters like Darth Vader, as well as vehicles and other mechanics, to the award-winning series known for its meaty, yet welcoming, strategic gameplay. This next product is both an expansion and a stand-alone game, allowing players to experience the core Star Wars Villainous experience for the first time or mix and match characters with the Power of the Dark Side product that came before it.

“As we near 4 million Villainous games sold worldwide, we are excited to expand the Star Wars Villainous ​galaxy,​ with Boba Fett, the most highly requested villain in the galaxy,” said Florian Baldenhofer, international category director at Ravensburger, in a news release.

The other two characters in the box won’t be revealed until at least June. That’s when pre-orders will go up on the Ravensburger website. Pricing is set at $29.99.

