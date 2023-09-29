Reprint of Disney Lorcana’s first set moved up to meet incredible demand

Ravensburger has moved up the first reprint of Disney Lorcana due to “increased demand” the company told Polygon in a statement. That means the popular Disney trading card game’s launch set of cards, titled The First Chapter, will be available in greater quantities before the holiday season this year — not next year as was previously announced. The release will include both the launch set as well as the game’s second highly-anticipated set, Rise of the Floodborn, which itself is due out in November.

“To address increased demand following the game’s initial launch, in September Ravensburger announced plans to reprint the first set of the Disney Lorcana,” Ravensburger said in an email. “The reprint will also include the second set of the game, Rise of the Floodborn, and is expected to be available by Holiday 2023 in North America and by January 2024 in Europe.”

Disney Lorcana is a competitive trading card game featuring a cast of recognizable characters from across Disney franchises. In our review, we lauded its strategic depth, its creative use of the vast Disney universe, and it approachability right out of the box.

The game first launched in summer 2023 and it became an immediate hit. This fall, resellers listed individual cards from the D20 fan convention for as much as $2,000. Now with the reprint, fans will get another shot at buying cards.