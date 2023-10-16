Warhammer’s original setting officially returns to the tabletop in 2024

The original setting for Warhammer Fantasy Battle, the miniatures game that Games Workshop was virtually founded on, will return to hobby stores in 2024 as Warhammer: The Old World. The announcement of the new tabletop game’s launch window was made Saturday during the Warhammer Day online streaming event on Twitch.

“We’re are delighted to be able to confirm that Warhammer: The Old World will be released in early 2024,” Games Workshop wrote in a news release. “As we get closer to release we’ll be revealing more details of this game of fantasy battles in the World of Legend, and revealing plenty exciting things including miniatures and books.”

The Old World is a reference to the Known World, the primary setting for Games Workshop’s fantasy products virtually since the company’s founding in the 1970s and 1980s. However, following the game’s eighth edition (launched in 2010), that world came to an apocalyptic end. In its place the British publisher launched Warhammer: Age of Sigmar in 2015. It shifted the conflict to a set of ethereal, eternal planes of existence and subtly changed the nature of the game itself, featuring a lower model count and more hero characters and large monsters.

Grid View Photo: Games Workshop

Photo: Games Workshop

Photo: Games Workshop

Photo: Games Workshop

Photo: Games Workshop

Of course, fans of PC video gaming know The Old World’s setting quite well thanks to the Creative Assembly. The Total War: Warhammer series takes place in the same fictional place and around roughly the same time, and has wowed fans across three interconnected real-time strategy games since 2016. Developers even worked hand-in-hand with designers at Games Workshop to create two distinct new factions that had not previously appeared on the tabletop. So far the Kislev and the Cathay only exist on digital battlefields — same with the Chaos Dwarfs, released earlier this year.

The Old World is expected to return Games Workshop’s flagship fantasy product line to its more traditional medieval setting. Key to that launch will be the Bretonnians, a chivalrous order with knights in shining armor and sorceresses is gossamer gowns floating into battle on horseback. Additional factions have yet to be announced, but are expected to include elves and other fantasy creatures. Expect to learn more Nov. 16-18 when Games Workshop visits Atlanta for the Grand Narrative event and the World Championships of Warhammer.