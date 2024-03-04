Modiphius Entertainment, the studio behind science-fiction-inspired tabletop games such as Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, Fallout: Factions, and the Homeworld TTRPG has leveled up. Its next offering is a cooperative, story-driven board game titled Mass Effect the Board Game - Priority: Hagalaz. Better still is the fact that it’s been built by acclaimed designer Eric Lang (Blood Rage, Life in Reterra) and Calvin Wong Tze Loon 黃子倫 (Crazy Rich Asians).

Mass Effect the Board Game is set during the events of Mass Effect 3. First released in 2012, the multi-platform, best-selling title brought to a close the long and arduous journey of Commander Shepard and their crew. According to a news release, this 1-4 player story-driven board game begins on the Normandy and sees the players working together to fight back the Reapers. The final product will include 32 mm scale pre-assembled plastic miniatures of both a male and a female Shepard, as well as Liara, Tali, Wrex, and pan-galactic tridactyl heartthrob, Garrus.

From today’s news release:

A branching, narrative campaign allows for multiple playthroughs with a different experience every time. Card-driven AI and evolving stories respond to your actions – your early choices influence later missions. Gather Shepard’s squad from a selection of teammates from the Mass Effect trilogy [...]. Customise and upgrade your squad’s abilities, equipment, and powers as they gain experience. Enhance them further by unlocking unique powers with optional loyalty missions.

The announcement makes no mention of a crowdfunding campaign. Instead, the final product will be distributed by Asmodee “later” in 2024. No pricing information was announced. Fans can sign up for newsletter at the official website.