Star Wars: Unlimited, the latest big-budget trading card game to go up against Magic: The Gathering and Disney Lorcana, has had an extremely successful launch. As critics opine on its excellent gameplay, product remains in short supply at retail. But the design team at Fantasy Flight Games isn’t letting off of the sublight drive’s accelerator any time soon. Case in point is a series of livestreams that detail its sophomore set, called Shadows of the Galaxy. The first, which aired Wednesday, unloaded a starcruiser’s worth of information on new characters, hints at mechanics, and more.

Senior game designer Tyler Parrott set the tone early on, noting that the set will focus not on a specific point in time from the history of the Star Wars universe, but on a specific kind of character.

“This is not a set for eras,” Parrott said. “This is a set for all of the things that exist outside the law in all of the eras of Star Wars.” That message was delivered in front of a poster displaying art for fan favorites Cad Bane and the good Dr. Chelli Lona Aphra herself.

“There is a prominent Mandalorian theme in the set” as well, Parrott continued, which aligns with the larger themes of the set as whole since the last surviving Mandalorians found themselves isolated after the fall of their home planet, Mandlore.

Other characters shown off during the stream include Enfys-Nest, Moff Gideon, and even the two-bit thief Bala Tik and the Guavian Death Gang.

“This is not the beginning of the preview season” noted host Xander Tabler. Instead, fans should expect a slow roll of additional information over the coming months. Star Wars: Unlimited - Shadows of the Galaxy is expected at retail in July.