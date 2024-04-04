 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Star Wars: Unlimited’s sophomore set delivers the goods with Mando, Dr. Aphra, and Cad Bane

Even the Armorer is in on the action

By Charlie Hall
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Darth Maul, Dr. Aphra, and Cad Bane in a montage of new art for Star Wars: Unlimited. Image: Fantasy Flight Games
Charlie Hall is Polygon’s tabletop editor. In 10-plus years as a journalist & photographer, he has covered simulation, strategy, and spacefaring games, as well as public policy.

Star Wars: Unlimited, the latest big-budget trading card game to go up against Magic: The Gathering and Disney Lorcana, has had an extremely successful launch. As critics opine on its excellent gameplay, product remains in short supply at retail. But the design team at Fantasy Flight Games isn’t letting off of the sublight drive’s accelerator any time soon. Case in point is a series of livestreams that detail its sophomore set, called Shadows of the Galaxy. The first, which aired Wednesday, unloaded a starcruiser’s worth of information on new characters, hints at mechanics, and more.

Senior game designer Tyler Parrott set the tone early on, noting that the set will focus not on a specific point in time from the history of the Star Wars universe, but on a specific kind of character.

“This is not a set for eras,” Parrott said. “This is a set for all of the things that exist outside the law in all of the eras of Star Wars.” That message was delivered in front of a poster displaying art for fan favorites Cad Bane and the good Dr. Chelli Lona Aphra herself.

  • Image: Fantasy Flight Games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight Games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight Games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight Games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight Games via YouTube

“There is a prominent Mandalorian theme in the set” as well, Parrott continued, which aligns with the larger themes of the set as whole since the last surviving Mandalorians found themselves isolated after the fall of their home planet, Mandlore.

A card for The Mandalorian, showing his basic powers on the horizontal side and his epic action on the vertical side. He’s firing a weapon near the bar that is later turned into a schoolhouse in the first season of The Mandalorian. Image: Fantasy Flight Games

Other characters shown off during the stream include Enfys-Nest, Moff Gideon, and even the two-bit thief Bala Tik and the Guavian Death Gang.

“This is not the beginning of the preview season” noted host Xander Tabler. Instead, fans should expect a slow roll of additional information over the coming months. Star Wars: Unlimited - Shadows of the Galaxy is expected at retail in July.

  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube
  • Image: Fantasy Flight games via YouTube

Next Up In Tabletop Games

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Helldivers 2’s new Warbond dramatically increases the chance to blow yourself up

By Carli Velocci
/ new

The Dreamcast’s most obscure revival breaks free from VR jail

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Sizable Surprises’ event, Collection Challenge guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Get The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition on the Epic Games Store for free

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

The Sand Land anime is proof that Akira Toriyama’s legacy is bigger than Dragon Ball

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Marvel celebrates the number 4 with Fantastic Four movie hints and free comics

By Joshua Rivera
/ new