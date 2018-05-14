Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law returns this fall with a big promotion

Adult Swim is bringing back one of the series that helped the network make a name for itself this fall: Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. The mash-up of classic cartoons will return for a half-hour special later this year, titled Harvey Birdman, Attorney General.

Adult Swim dropped early plot and casting details as part of an in-character press release. The gist: supervillain President Phil Seben (again voiced by Stephen Colbert) has appointed Harvey Birdman as the country's new attorney general. But Harvey isn't going to use the position to serve President Seben. Instead, he's using the power of the judicial system to get him out of office. Hopefully.

Along with Colbert, much of the original voice cast will reprise their roles, including Gary Cole as Harvey. Adult Swim hasn't said much else about the animated special beyond those details, but we're stoked for more of the deadpan cartoon this fall, even if it's just a one-off.