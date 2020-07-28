 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mandalorian, Watchmen crack the 2020 Emmy nominations

The noms celebrate the best TV from a billion years ago

By Matt Patches
the mandalorian in tight close-up with a shiny helmet and gun sticking out of frame Lucasfilm

The eligibility window for the 2020 Emmy Awards — which celebrate the last year in television shows, TV movies, specials, and limited series — spans from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. Or, in Pandemic Time, roughly 800 years. According to an ancient tome from last spring which was recently decoded with the Rosetta Stone, shows like GLOW season 3, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3, and The Good Place season 4 aired in that time. I choose to believe.

On Tuesday, Leslie Jones (SNL), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Central Park), and Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) presented the nominations for the 2020 Emmys. Without heavy-hitters like Game of Thrones, House of Cards or Veep in the mix, the major categories had a little more wiggle room for critical darlings. Breaking into the top categories were two Polygon favorites: HBO’s limited series Watchmen, which scored the most noms with a total of 26, and Disney Plus’ first Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. (Taika Waititi even got a voiceover nomination for playing IG-11!) Notably, this is the first time the Outstanding Drama category has not included a series from an over-the-air network — in 2019, NBC’s This Is Us made the cut.

The Emmys ceremony will air in some shape or form on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC. Here is the full list of major nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

Outstanding Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor , Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Louis Gossett Jr , Watchmen
Dylan McDermott , Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son
Bad Education
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Transparent Musicale Finale
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

For the full list of craft categories, check out Emmys.com.

Next Up In News

