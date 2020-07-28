The Mandalorian, Watchmen crack the 2020 Emmy nominations

The eligibility window for the 2020 Emmy Awards — which celebrate the last year in television shows, TV movies, specials, and limited series — spans from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. Or, in Pandemic Time, roughly 800 years. According to an ancient tome from last spring which was recently decoded with the Rosetta Stone, shows like GLOW season 3, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3, and The Good Place season 4 aired in that time. I choose to believe.

On Tuesday, Leslie Jones (SNL), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Central Park), and Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) presented the nominations for the 2020 Emmys. Without heavy-hitters like Game of Thrones, House of Cards or Veep in the mix, the major categories had a little more wiggle room for critical darlings. Breaking into the top categories were two Polygon favorites: HBO’s limited series Watchmen, which scored the most noms with a total of 26, and Disney Plus’ first Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. (Taika Waititi even got a voiceover nomination for playing IG-11!) Notably, this is the first time the Outstanding Drama category has not included a series from an over-the-air network — in 2019, NBC’s This Is Us made the cut.

The Emmys ceremony will air in some shape or form on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC. Here is the full list of major nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor , Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Louis Gossett Jr , Watchmen

Dylan McDermott , Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Transparent Musicale Finale

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

For the full list of craft categories, check out Emmys.com.