The Mandalorian, Watchmen crack the 2020 Emmy nominations

The eligibility window for the 2020 Emmy Awards — which celebrate the last year in television shows, TV movies, specials, and limited series — spans from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. Or, in Pandemic Time, roughly 800 years. According to an ancient tome from last spring which was recently decoded with the Rosetta Stone, shows like GLOW season 3, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3, and The Good Place season 4 aired in that time. I choose to believe.
On Tuesday, Leslie Jones (SNL), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Central Park), and Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) presented the nominations for the 2020 Emmys. Without heavy-hitters like Game of Thrones, House of Cards or Veep in the mix, the major categories had a little more wiggle room for critical darlings. Breaking into the top categories were two Polygon favorites: HBO’s limited series Watchmen, which scored the most noms with a total of 26, and Disney Plus’ first Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. (Taika Waititi even got a voiceover nomination for playing IG-11!) Notably, this is the first time the Outstanding Drama category has not included a series from an over-the-air network — in 2019, NBC’s This Is Us made the cut.
The Emmys ceremony will air in some shape or form on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC. Here is the full list of major nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor , Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Louis Gossett Jr , Watchmen
Dylan McDermott , Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Transparent Musicale Finale
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
For the full list of craft categories, check out Emmys.com.
