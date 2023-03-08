 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

We challenged ProZD to a card game

Battle Spirits Saga slaps, actually

By Simone de Rochefort
/ new

Too seldom in life do I have the pleasure of chuckling darkly and announcing that I summon Dark King Snake Pendocles to the field of battle, causing consternation and distress in my opponent.

Fortunately, I got to do just that in a recent playthrough of Battle Spirits Saga, the upcoming trading card game from Bandai. The full game doesn’t release until April 28, but Bandai sent us a bevy of starter decks to try out for a special sponsored episode of Overboard.

We took those decks and challenged the legendary SungWon “ProZD” Cho to a Battle Spirits Saga tournament. The voice actor and comedian is no stranger to card games. Starting with the aggressive Red deck and progressing to the ultra-defensive White deck, ProZD faced down the dastardly Polygon video team. Was he victorious? Watch the episode above to find out!

Loading comments...

The Latest

Stop what you’re doing and watch this stop-motion anime short about a chainsaw-wielding samurai

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Colorful Studio Ghibli Blu-ray steelbooks are a couple bucks off at Amazon

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Team Ninja rolls out fix for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC problems

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

World of Warcraft will go underground in Dragonflight’s first big patch

By Cass Marshall
/ new

PS5 system update with Discord support is available now

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Starfield delayed to September, with a ‘Starfield Direct’ coming in June

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon