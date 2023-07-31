Polygon is back at it again with the charity livestreams!

Following our fundraisers for The Innocence Project and Trans Lifeline in 2020 and 2022, respectively, this year we’re streaming to support Foster Love. The fundraising campaign is live on Tiltify right now.

The stream will start on Polygon’s Twitch Aug. 3 at noon EDT, and continue until noon the following day. There will be a variety of games and special guests, and a whole lot of silliness.

But it all goes toward a good cause! Foster Love is a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care.

Foster children can often feel neglected or forgotten, and may lack resources compared to their peers. There are simple ways to help them live with dignity. For example, many foster kids are given a trash bag to move their belongings between homes. Foster Love provides those kids with duffel bags to use instead.

Currently, Foster Love is also raising money for its Disney Days program. Up to 85% of foster kids also have a sibling in the system, and those siblings are often separated in different homes. With Disney Days, Foster Love reunites foster siblings for a special day at Disneyland. Donations go towards tickets, transportation, and souvenirs for the kids.

In 2020, our amazing viewers helped raise over $100,000 for The Innocence Project over 56 wild hours of streaming. Then, in 2022, we streamed to support Trans Lifeline and viewers raised over $70,000 in just 24 hours!

We hope you’ll tune in and join in the fun.

So if you please, subscribe to our Twitch page, check out the donation page, and we’ll hope to see you on Aug. 3 - 4!