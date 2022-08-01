Polygon is finally on TikTok! Follow the account @polygon for a variety of nerdy video game and entertainment content, including thoughtful video essays, interesting facts, game news, and ridiculously amusing gaming moments.

I’m Christina “XTINA GG” Gayton, and I’m the new video team member making content for Polygon’s TikTok (and eventually Twitch)! Having grown up watching anime, playing video games, and cosplaying at conventions, working at Polygon feels like a total dream. Currently, my favorite game is Valorant, but I’m also excited for Palia and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to release.

Here are some examples of what you can find on our TikTok page:

A video essay on the best video game grass

A video essay on Arcane and gay representation

Remembering this Yakuza adult diaper fight scene

SpongeBob in WWE, a clip from our 24-hour charity Twitch stream Polygonathon

Got ideas for the kind of TikToks you’d like to see? Feel free to make suggestions in the comments!