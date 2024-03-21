 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A New Video Plus about New Game Plus

Would you like to start NEW VIDEO PLUS?

By Clayton Ashley
Clayton Ashley , senior video editor, has been producing and editing videos for Polygon since 2016. He is the lead producer of the tabletop gaming series Overboard.

New Game Plus is a strange thing when you think about it: You can rewatch a movie or reread a book, but only a video game can internalize that you’re replaying it. A good NG+ system can be a victory lap, and it can let you recontextualize your experience.

Recent games like Dead Space and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are good examples of the classic New Game Plus formula: They let you start over but keep all your upgrades and gear. This approach has nearly become a standard feature in modern character action games, as upgrades and skill systems have become denser and more RPG-like. Dragon’s Dogma let players start over so they could master more of the game’s vocations, which also fit perfectly into the game’s story about never-ending cycles.

What stood apart in 2023 were the games that pushed New Game Plus even further. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon’s full story can’t be appreciated without playing through the game in NG+ and NG++. The game keeps players on their toes throughout replays by first lulling them into the routine of playing again, then surprising them with new characters, more arena bouts, and sudden, mid-mission boss fights.

Starfield goes even further with its NG+ system, but you wouldn’t know that from its marketing. This major part of the game’s story and gameplay was hidden during the game’s rollout, which is a shame because it might be the most fascinating new feature in a Bethesda game in over a decade.

I talk all about it in my New Video Plus at the top of this post. If you enjoy watching, be sure to check out the rest of our deep dives over on our YouTube channel!

