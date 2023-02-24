The best SSDs for Xbox Series X

Storage space inside our consoles is at an absolute premium these days. Even though the Xbox Series X ships with 1 TB of built-in storage (the Series S has just 512 GB), you may be amazed — no, terrified — by how quickly that space can get gobbled up by games, updates, apps, and saves. Game Pass members in particular should be warned that going on a downloading spree will likely end (quickly) in sadness — that is, until you upgrade your storage.

If you’re constantly shuffling around game installations and wondering where you’re going to find space for that next 50 GB update, you should purchase some extra storage for your console. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best supplementary storage options for your Xbox.

The best Xbox Series X SSD

Seagate Storage Expansion Card

One could say that Microsoft is taking an old-school approach with its officially licensed Seagate Storage Expansion Cards. They look like memory cards, and you stick one in the back of the console. It’s even simpler than opening up a PS5 to install an M.2 SSD.

Currently, this is the only SSD add-on for Series X that you can load the latest games from, as it matches the speed of the console’s built-in SSD. While having just one option makes it very easy to shop for a storage-boosting gadget for your Xbox, the lack of competition here means that you’re going to pay significantly more money per gigabyte than PS5 owners do for their PS5 SSD upgrades (the 1 TB add-on for Xbox nets you about 5 GB per dollar spent versus 10 GB or more per dollar for PS5-ready SSDs). We wish we could suggest that you swap your Xbox’s internal SSD, but the crummy facts are that doing so is both a difficult and warranty-voiding venture.

The Seagate expansion cards for Xbox are available in 1 TB and 2 TB configurations (a 512 GB model has been discontinued). Prices start at $199.99 for the 1 TB model and they go up to $359.99 for the top-end model. Both configurations are available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or GameStop.

External Xbox hard drives

There are bigger external hard drives that are significantly less expensive than the official expansion cards. We’ve listed three below, but be warned: these can only be used to store a Series X game’s installation files. If you want to play a game that’s on the external hard drive, you will have to transfer the files to the console’s internal SSD (Xbox One-era games can be both stored and played via the external drive).

Having some bulk storage set aside isn’t quite as helpful as expanding the console’s SSD storage, but transferring a game’s files is still faster than having to re-download them every time you want to boot up a particular title.

WD_Black D30

The WD_Black D30 Game Drive is a stocky, external SSD available in 500 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB configurations. The Game Drive connects with its USB-C-to-A cable that offers transfer speeds of up to 900 MB/s. A 500 GB version is available at Best Buy for $59.99 (normally $99.99), while the 1 TB D30 and 2 TB configurations are also available for $119.99 (normally $149.99), and $199.99 (normally $239.99).

WD_Black P40

The WD_Black P40 Game Drive offers a slimmer storage solution that’s a little more expensive, but takes up less space and is capable of reaching transfer speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. Best Buy currently has the 1 TB WD_Black P40 model available for $129.99 (normally $179.99), and the 2 TB version for $199.99 (normally $329.99).

Crucial X8 SSD

While it isn’t quite as fast as the P40 above, the Crucial X8 SSD is still a solid option for giving you more storage for your Xbox Series X without spending a ton. Plus, it’s a little thinner and more unassuming in its design than the gamer-focused P40. Currently, you can find the 1 TB Crucial X8 at Amazon and Best Buy for around $74 (normally $119.99).