The best gifts for Zelda fans

The Legend of Zelda franchise consists of some of the most cherished video games ever made. You’re definitely not alone if you can’t get enough of their great gameplay, memorable music, and their many memorable characters (Tears of the Kingdom can’t come soon enough). Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to rep your fandom with apparel, fun accessories and toys, soundtracks, and much more.
That’s why we’ve made this catalog to help you get the most unique and fun Zelda gear out there. We hope you find something great for the Zelda fan in your life (even if that fan is you). We’ll tweak this page from time to time based on product availability and new releases.
Best Zelda books
The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia
- $25
- $40
- 39% off
The 320-page book compiles entries for enemies, items, potions, concept art, screencaps, maps, characters, language, and more.
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
- $25
- $40
- 38% off
This New York Times bestselling book is a 274-page chronological account of the history of Hyrule, where the Legend of Zelda games take place.
The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts
- $34
- $40
- 16% off
Arts & Artifacts is a massive tome filled with interviews from design teams, official pixel art, and reproductions of rare promotional art that accompanied the Zelda games.
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga (Volume 1-8)
- $70
- $90
- 23% off
The acclaimed manga series by Akira Himekawa (comprised of A. Honda and S. Nagano), which started in 2016, is a must-read for Zelda fans.
Link’s Book of Adventure activity book
- $10
This 72-page hardcover book is filled with games, puzzles, and more to keep young Zelda fans entertained.
Moleskine limited edition The Legend of Zelda notebook (5” x 8.25”)
- $48
Your best ideas deserve to be written in a very cool Zelda-themed Moleskine notebook. This limited-edition release is tough to come by, so get yours soon.
The Legend of Zelda official sticker book
- $8
- $13
- 39% off
This sticker book contains over 800 stickers, plus several activities to make fun use of them. Alternatively, you can just stick them on your belongings.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time collage spiral notebook
- $7
Instead of getting a generic notebook for taking notes, this 90-page collage spiral-bound notebook is clearly the better choice.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Creating a Champion (Hero’s Edition)
- $82
- $100
- 19% off
This special-edition hardcover book goes into deep detail on the art, lore, and design of Link, Hyrule, and everything that makes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tick.
The Legend of Zelda game replacement instruction manuals
- $14
Lose one of your Zelda game manuals? This Etsy creator does faithful reprints for some of the games.
Best Zelda plushies
Zelda plush toy (Breath of the Wild)
- $25
- $30
- 17% off
This 11-inch Princess Zelda plushie from Breath of the Wild could be a great addition to your collection.
Link plush toy (Wind Waker)
- $25
Link from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is one of the most endearing characters Nintendo has ever made. Stick this 12-inch plushie on your shelf.
Triforce plush toy
- $39
Compared to Link’s arduous journey, it’s simple for you to acquire a completed Triforce with this 13.5-inch plushie.
Tingle plush toy (Wind Waker)
- $17
Tingle is one of Zelda’s strangest yet most delightful characters, and this 7-inch plushie really captures his essence.
Hylian Shield plush toy
- $35
While this 15-inch Hylian Shield won’t protect you well in battle, it might make you feel a little more safe while you snuggle it.
Best Zelda music
The Legend of Zelda 30th Anniversary Concert
- $26
- $35
- 25% off
This two-disc set captures the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of Zelda tunes. It was held on Oct. 16, 2016, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre.
The Legend of Zelda 30th Anniversary Collection
- $26
- $33
- 23% off
While not a comprehensive collection of music, this 30th anniversary collection of Zelda music runs the gamut of every game, which should satisfy your nostalgia.
The Legend of Zelda music box (“Song of Storms”)
- $18
This beautiful, handmade wooden music box from Etsy can play the the iconic “Song of Storms” chime when you rotate its crank.
Best Zelda toys
The Master Sword Building Kit
- $28
While not an officially licensed Nintendo product, this 388-piece Master Sword building kit looks like a fun activity for kids and teens alike.
Perler fused bead kit (Hylian Shield)
- $10
This fun DIY Perler kit will have you assemble the Hylian Shield with beads, then iron over them to create some iconic art to display however you’d like.
Perler fused bead kit (The Legend of Zelda)
- $15
This Perler kit includes characters from the original Legend of Zelda on NES. Assemble the beads, iron them, and enjoy their retro designs.
Link (Majora’s Mask) amiibo
- $16
Link (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo
- $16
Link (Twilight Princess) amiibo
- $16
Zelda & Loftwing (Skyward Sword) amiibo
- $25
Link figure (Skyward Sword)
- $35
This 4-inch Link (from Skyward Sword) figure includes the Master Sword, a sword sheath, and the Hylian Shield.
Zelda figure (Breath of the Wild)
- $61
- $80
- 24% off
First 4 Figures’ 10-inch PVC Princess Zelda (Breath of the Wild) statue looks stellar.
Link figure (Breath of the Wild)
- $68
- $90
- 25% off
This 10-inch First 4 Figures figure captures Link (Breath of the Wild) mid-attack, shooting an arrow at foes.
Hylian Shield figure
- $110
This Hylian Shield figure from First 4 Figures includes a magnetic stand, which has LEDs that make the shield shine.
Majora’s Mask figure
- $90
You can own the cursed Majora’s Mask with this First 4 Figures re-creation. This highly detailed mask sits on a stand.
Best Zelda accessories
Nintendo Switch zip-up case (Link vs. Lynel)
- $20
Keep your Switch safe from Lynels in this zip-up case from PowerA.
Nintendo Switch zip-up case (Princess Zelda)
- $25
This all-white Switch zip-up case from PowerA has a simple design with Princess Zelda and a flower.
Nintendo Switch zip-up case (battle-ready Link)
- $15
Link is battle-ready on this new PowerA zip-up case for the Nintendo Switch.
Switch Pro Controller (Tears of the Kingdom edition)
- $75
Launching on May 12
Nintendo Switch carrying case (Tears of the Kingdom edition)
- $25
Launching on May 12
Miniature Switch game cases
- $8
Nintendo Switch game cases are much bigger than they need to be. Get miniature cases made for your Zelda games today.
The Legend of Zelda Wind Waker costume sunglasses
- $13
There ain’t no party like a party where everyone dresses up as Toon Link.
Best Zelda games
Uno - The Legend of Zelda
- $11
- $12
- 8% off
This Uno set features great Zelda-themed art on every card, plus a new Zelda-specific rule.
The Legend of Zelda-inspired playing cards
- $20
Jazz up your playing card collection with this awesome Zelda-themed deck made by an Etsy seller.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- $41
- $60
- 32% off
The keystone title for the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild introduces open-world exploration and emergent gameplay systems to the franchise.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- $70
Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it launches on May 12.
Nintendo Switch OLED: Tears of the Kingdom special edition
- $360
Launching on April 28
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- $50
Best Zelda decor
The Legend of Zelda Triforce light-up tree topper
- $13
- $18
- 30% off
In this house, our tree is blessed by the almighty Triforce.
The Legend of Zelda 8-Bit holiday stocking
- $15
Most stockings are boring, but this one has a cute look with Link, rupees, and other items from The Legend of Zelda (NES).
Link holiday ornament (Breath of the Wild)
- $33
This ornament of Link winding back for an arrow shot may become the coolest one on your tree.
Goron 3D-printed succulent planter
- $20
The peaceful yet slightly aloof Goron makes for the perfect succulent planter.
The Great Deku Tree 3D-printed succulent planter
- $40
Plant your succulent in this Great Deku Tree 3D-printed planter.
Majora’s Mask Termina clock
- $50
Keep time (without the terrifying falling moon) with this Termina clock from Majora’s Mask.
Lon Lon Ranch mug
- $15
You don’t have to put milk into this cute Lon Lon Ranch mug for it to be worth buying.
