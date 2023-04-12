 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best gifts for Zelda fans

All the best toys, accessories, games, and more

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nintendo’s Game &amp; Watch: The Legend of Zelda edition, Club Mocchi’s toon Link plushie from Wind Waker, First 4 Figures’ Majora’s Mask statue, PowerA’s Nintendo Switch case with a Lynel enemy on it, a 3D-printed Goron succulent planter from TheBearandWolfStudio on Etsy, a music box that plays Song of Storms by PhoenixAppeal on Etsy, and a Master Sword building kit from BuildingBoat Store. Graphic: Will Joel/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo; Club Mocchi; First 4 Figures; PowerA; TheBearandWolfStudio/Etsy; PhoenixAppeal/Etsy; BuildingBoat Store

The Legend of Zelda franchise consists of some of the most cherished video games ever made. You’re definitely not alone if you can’t get enough of their great gameplay, memorable music, and their many memorable characters (Tears of the Kingdom can’t come soon enough). Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to rep your fandom with apparel, fun accessories and toys, soundtracks, and much more.

That’s why we’ve made this catalog to help you get the most unique and fun Zelda gear out there. We hope you find something great for the Zelda fan in your life (even if that fan is you). We’ll tweak this page from time to time based on product availability and new releases.

Best Zelda books

Best Zelda plushies

Best Zelda music

Best Zelda toys

Best Zelda accessories

Best Zelda games

Best Zelda decor

Loading comments...

The Latest

HBO’s The Sympathizer brings infinite Robert Downeys Jr. to the Vietnam War

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Minecraft’s ‘suspicious stew’ flavor is coming to a potato chip near you

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Here’s where you can pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

How to play the Kory Drums in Genshin Impact

By Johnny Yu
/ new

How to unlock the Amrita Pool in Genshin Impact

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain is also closing, with a final date in May

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon