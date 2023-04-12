The best gifts for Zelda fans

Your time — and money — is precious. Polygon’s What to Buy has rounded up the best in gaming hardware, entertainment, tabletop, merch, and toys, and how to get them for the best value, so you spend less time shopping and more time enjoying.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The Legend of Zelda franchise consists of some of the most cherished video games ever made. You’re definitely not alone if you can’t get enough of their great gameplay, memorable music, and their many memorable characters (Tears of the Kingdom can’t come soon enough). Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to rep your fandom with apparel, fun accessories and toys, soundtracks, and much more.

That’s why we’ve made this catalog to help you get the most unique and fun Zelda gear out there. We hope you find something great for the Zelda fan in your life (even if that fan is you). We’ll tweak this page from time to time based on product availability and new releases.

Best Zelda books

The Legend of Zelda game replacement instruction manuals $14 Prices taken at time of publishing. Lose one of your Zelda game manuals? This Etsy creator does faithful reprints for some of the games. $14 at Etsy

Best Zelda plushies

Link plush toy (Wind Waker) $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. Link from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is one of the most endearing characters Nintendo has ever made. Stick this 12-inch plushie on your shelf. $25 at Amazon

Hylian Shield plush toy $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. While this 15-inch Hylian Shield won’t protect you well in battle, it might make you feel a little more safe while you snuggle it. $35 at Amazon

Best Zelda music

The Legend of Zelda 30th Anniversary Collection $26

$33

23% off Prices taken at time of publishing. While not a comprehensive collection of music, this 30th anniversary collection of Zelda music runs the gamut of every game, which should satisfy your nostalgia. $26 at Amazon

Best Zelda toys

The Master Sword Building Kit $28 Prices taken at time of publishing. While not an officially licensed Nintendo product, this 388-piece Master Sword building kit looks like a fun activity for kids and teens alike. $28 at Amazon

Best Zelda accessories

Miniature Switch game cases $8 Prices taken at time of publishing. Nintendo Switch game cases are much bigger than they need to be. Get miniature cases made for your Zelda games today. $8 at Etsy

Best Zelda games

The Legend of Zelda-inspired playing cards $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. Jazz up your playing card collection with this awesome Zelda-themed deck made by an Etsy seller. $20 at Etsy

Best Zelda decor

The Legend of Zelda 8-Bit holiday stocking $15 Prices taken at time of publishing. Most stockings are boring, but this one has a cute look with Link, rupees, and other items from The Legend of Zelda (NES). $15 at Nintendo

Goron 3D-printed succulent planter $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. The peaceful yet slightly aloof Goron makes for the perfect succulent planter. $20 at Etsy

Majora’s Mask Termina clock $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. Keep time (without the terrifying falling moon) with this Termina clock from Majora’s Mask. $50 at Etsy