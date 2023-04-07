 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best gifts for Star Wars fans

Gift ideas for apparel, collectibles, toys, and other merch

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

A mosaic consisting of eight items in this guide, including a Citizen watch, a Star Wars bomber jacket from Heroes &amp; Villians, a Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars art book, Star Wars Imperial Assault board games, the Lego Red Five helmet, a Darth Vader lightsaber replica, a Grogu Chia Pet, and a Kenner Stormtrooper figure of George Lucas. Graphic: Will Joel/Polygon | Source images: Lucasfilm, Disney, Citizen, Lego, Heroes & Villians, Kenner, Joseph Enterprises, Hasbro

It’s always a good time to celebrate your Star Wars fandom. To help you out, the Polygon crew is here to offer recommendations of what we think are some of the best Star Wars-themed games, toys, books, and apparel around. We’ve brought together a wide variety of slick merch across several price points to satisfy your desire for everything attached to the franchise from a galaxy far, far away.

Whether you’re looking to drop a pile of credits on the Lego Millenium Falcon or need something a little more budget-friendly (but no less cool), like the R2-D2 Tamagotchi, we’re certain you’ll find something awesome. To help you sort through our gift ideas, we’ve categorized them to let you quickly find what you’re looking for.

Best Star Wars books

Best Star Wars games

Star Wars: Imperial Assault

  • $88
  • $110
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Inspired by the popular Descent series of board games, Star Wars: Imperial Assault has a party of up to five players completing objectives across dynamic campaigns brought to life by detailed miniatures.

Best Star Wars fashion

Best Star Wars decor

Best Star Wars Lego sets

Lego Luke Skywalker X-Wing

  • $40
  • $50
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The ship that killed the Death Star, now in Lego form. The kit features the 474-piece version of Luke’s iconic T-65 X-Wing, complete with firing blasters and Minifigs of Luke, Leia, R2-D2, and *checks notes* General Dodonna I guess?

Best Star Wars collectibles

Triple Vinyl New Hope Box Set

  • $122
  • $150
  • 19% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

John Williams’ triumph replicated in a way that only vinyl can deliver. The 40th anniversary box set for the Episode 4 soundtrack includes three LPs and an art book detailing the composer’s vision, complete with archival photos from the London Symphony Orchestra.

Best Star Wars plushies

Bantha Plush

  • $42
  • $53
  • 20% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Bantha is a noble steed relied upon by the native Tuskens of Tatooine. The plush version of this beast of burden is just as cuddly, smells much better than the real thing, and even comes with a removable saddle.

Best Star Wars toys

Star Wars Arcade Game

  • $600
  • $750
  • 20% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The original Star Wars video game that graced arcades 40 years ago has been revived by Arcade 1UP. The 60-inch-tall cabinet features a 17-inch LCD screen and includes the arcade versions of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, complete with a light-up marquee and coin door.

