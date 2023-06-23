The best gifts for Street Fighter fans

Your time — and money — is precious. Polygon’s What to Buy has rounded up the best in gaming hardware, entertainment, tabletop, merch, and toys, and how to get them for the best value, so you spend less time shopping and more time enjoying.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Street Fighter was born in the arcades, helping to popularize the fighting game genre around the world. Over the past 30 years, it has blossomed into one of gaming’s most enduring franchises, gobbling up countless coins along the way, and its leap from arcade to home console turned it into a household name.

Although the vibes of Street Fighter shift every couple of years (2023’s Street Fighter 6 is its most expressive, refined look yet), each game maintains the qualities that put it on the map: memorable characters, a top-notch soundtrack, and being as fun to watch as it is to play.

For the Street Fighter fan in your life, we’ve put together a guide to the kinds of gifts we think will make them shoryuken with delight.

Best Street Fighting games and accessories

Street Fighter 6 $60 Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest version of Street Fighter for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC is the best (and biggest one) yet. Hop in for a great time, even if you’re a beginner. $60 at GameStop

$60 at Humble (Steam)

Hori Fighting Stick Alpha - Street Fighter 6 edition $230 Prices taken at time of publishing. Hori was one of the first companies to launch a new fighting stick in time for Street Fighter 6. This PS5, PS4 and PC-compatible stick can be opened for customization. $230 at GameStop

Razer Kitsune - Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li edition $330 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you can wait until later in 2023, that’s when Razer’s promising Kitsune fighting stick for PS5 and PC will debut. It has a clean look, with RGB lights beaming out from its sides. $330 at GameStop (pre-order)

Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 arcade cabinet $450 Prices taken at time of publishing. If playing the older games on newer consoles just isn’t doing it for you, that’s where Arcade1Up’s arcade replica fits in. It includes several Street Fighter titles, as well as some of Capcom’s other arcade hits. $450 at GameStop

Best Street Fighter music

Street Fighter Alpha 2 deluxe double vinyl $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. There’s no better way of showing your appreciation for a game than by getting a vinyl copy of its soundtrack. This double vinyl set includes two gorgeous LP covers that double as art. $35 at Laced Records

You may be happy to dig through Amazon, Discogs, and other retailers to find some Street Fighter soundtracks on physical media. However, if you give the gift of a music streaming subscription (Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music), the Capcom Sound Team hosts a bunch of its music on the popular services mentioned, so you can stream the tunes from anywhere.

Best Street Fighter toys

Street Fighter 2 Champion Edition Micro Player $60 Prices taken at time of publishing. Most people may lack the space for a full-size arcade replica of Street Fighter 2. Instead, check out this desk-friendly replica that includes the full Champion Edition game with arcade controls. $60 at GameStop

Tubbz Street Fighter duck figurine $15 Prices taken at time of publishing. Some Street Fighter gifts are a little (ok — very) cheeky. The Tubbz rubber duck fashioned into Dhalsim is one of them. They also come in Ken, Guile, E. Honda, and Zangief varieties. $15 at Amazon

Pix Brix Street Fighter 2 puzzle $22 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Street Fighter 2 character select screen has come to life (well, sort of) with the Pix Brix puzzle. Choose your favorite fighter (or buy all 8), then assemble each 768-piece puzzle. $22 at Amazon

Blanka-chan plushie $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. While terrifying in the game, this plushie from Stubbins makes Blanka into something that’s both adorable and goofy. $25 at World 8

Best Street Fighter clothes

RSVLTS Street Fighter Knockout Zones short sleeve shirt $71 Prices taken at time of publishing. This shirt is the stuff of dreams for Street Fighter fans who want to wear their fandom. It’s covered in well-known stages that flow seamlessly behind the original 8 Street Fighter 2 characters in action. $71 at Box Lunch

Guile Sonic Boom t-shirt $26 Prices taken at time of publishing. A t-shirt with a frame-by-frame breakdown of Guile’s signature “Sonic Boom” move that sends a projectile shredding toward his opponent. $26 at Amazon

Cammy Spiral Arrow t-shirt $26 Prices taken at time of publishing. Cammy’s “Spiral Arrow” move has been pressed to this Capcom-licensed t-shirt, containing each frame of the action. $26 at Amazon

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix t-shirt $19 Prices taken at time of publishing. The chibi versions of popular Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, and other Capcom hits are all here on this adorable t-shirt from Etsy seller GamingTee. $19 at Etsy

Best Street Fighter decor

Street Fighter mug $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. What more do I really have to say here? These mugs from Etsy seller FFGStore come in E. Honda and Ryu varieties, both of which look fantastic. $25 at Etsy

Pixel Frames - Street Fighter 2 Car Scene $45 Prices taken at time of publishing. You don’t have to be a huge fan of Street Fighter 2 to remember that you get to beat up a car in the game. But you do have to be a big fan to want that moment preserved with this 9-inch by 9-inch frame. $45 at Amazon

Best Street Fighter books

The Book of CP-System $41

$43

6% off Prices taken at time of publishing. For a more technical look into the hardware that powered Street Fighter 2 and other hit Capcom games in 90s arcades, Fabien Sanglard’s “The Book of CP-System” should have you covered. $41 at Amazon

The Art of Street Fighter $44

$60

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. For Street Fighter fans, this 448-page tome filled with art from Street Fighter 1 through 4 is a must-have. It includes pin-ups, character designs, rare sketches, and interviews from the games’ artists. $44 at Amazon

Street Fighter Classic - Vol. 1 $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. Get deeper into the Street Fighter universe with Udon Entertainment’s set of comics. Start with the hardcover for volume 1, and work your way through all 10 volumes. $50 at Amazon

Best Street Fighter movies and TV shows

The Street Fighter Collection $24 Prices taken at time of publishing. Before Street Fighter was a game, its creators were obviously influenced by The Street Fighter, a series of 1970s martial arts movies starring Sonny Chiba. The films also featured X-ray-style finishers long before Mortal Kombat popularized them. $24 at Amazon

Street Fighter: The Animated Series $1 Prices taken at time of publishing. To say that Street Fighter II was a franchise in and of itself is an understatement. In addition to the game’s three versions, there was this spin-off animated series in 1995 that does the series justice. $1 at Amazon (per episode)