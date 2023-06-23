 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best gifts for Street Fighter fans

Sure, you can gamble on a random gift, but we have the picks that will beguile them

An image collage containing multiple Street Fighter-related gifts, including books, comics, movies, toys, and arcade sticks to celebrate your fandom. Graphic: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Capcom, Razer, Shout! Factory, Read-Only Memory, Polygon, Stubbins, Tubbz, Arcade1Up
Street Fighter was born in the arcades, helping to popularize the fighting game genre around the world. Over the past 30 years, it has blossomed into one of gaming’s most enduring franchises, gobbling up countless coins along the way, and its leap from arcade to home console turned it into a household name.

Although the vibes of Street Fighter shift every couple of years (2023’s Street Fighter 6 is its most expressive, refined look yet), each game maintains the qualities that put it on the map: memorable characters, a top-notch soundtrack, and being as fun to watch as it is to play.

For the Street Fighter fan in your life, we’ve put together a guide to the kinds of gifts we think will make them shoryuken with delight.

Best Street Fighting games and accessories

Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 arcade cabinet

  • $450

Prices taken at time of publishing.

If playing the older games on newer consoles just isn’t doing it for you, that’s where Arcade1Up’s arcade replica fits in. It includes several Street Fighter titles, as well as some of Capcom’s other arcade hits.

Best Street Fighter music

You may be happy to dig through Amazon, Discogs, and other retailers to find some Street Fighter soundtracks on physical media. However, if you give the gift of a music streaming subscription (Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music), the Capcom Sound Team hosts a bunch of its music on the popular services mentioned, so you can stream the tunes from anywhere.

Best Street Fighter toys

Best Street Fighter clothes

Best Street Fighter decor

Pixel Frames - Street Fighter 2 Car Scene

  • $45

Prices taken at time of publishing.

You don’t have to be a huge fan of Street Fighter 2 to remember that you get to beat up a car in the game. But you do have to be a big fan to want that moment preserved with this 9-inch by 9-inch frame.

Best Street Fighter books

The Book of CP-System

  • $41
  • $43
  • 6% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

For a more technical look into the hardware that powered Street Fighter 2 and other hit Capcom games in 90s arcades, Fabien Sanglard’s “The Book of CP-System” should have you covered.

The Art of Street Fighter

  • $44
  • $60
  • 27% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

For Street Fighter fans, this 448-page tome filled with art from Street Fighter 1 through 4 is a must-have. It includes pin-ups, character designs, rare sketches, and interviews from the games’ artists.

Best Street Fighter movies and TV shows

The Street Fighter Collection

  • $24

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Before Street Fighter was a game, its creators were obviously influenced by The Street Fighter, a series of 1970s martial arts movies starring Sonny Chiba. The films also featured X-ray-style finishers long before Mortal Kombat popularized them.

