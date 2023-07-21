Pokémon is one of the biggest gaming and media franchises in the world, and it’s still growing. In case you haven’t recently checked, the Pokédex now contains a whopping 1,000-plus monsters to catch compared to the original 151 that the series started with in 1996.
But Pokémon isn’t just about “catching ’em all,” despite that being its popular tagline. It’s also about connecting over the most heartwarming moments from the anime, arguing over which are the coolest-looking critters, and a lot more. Even if you haven’t touched a Pokémon game in years (or ever), there are plenty of gifts that can make fans happy.
Here’s a list of suggestions from lengthy encyclopedias about pocket monsters to goofy sleeping bags shaped like Metapod. We’ll update listings based on the pricing and availability when possible.
Best Pokémon books
Pokémon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook
- $12
One of the latest Pokémon encyclopedias, this book features over 560 colored pages and detailed information on over 875 pocket monsters through Pokémon Sword and Shield.
The Pokémon Cookbook: Easy & Fun Recipes
- $14
The Pokémon Cookbook compiles easy recipes from pizza to sushi rolls for Pokémon-themed cooking sessions. Unlike in recent games, no Pokémon will be consumed in these recipes.
Pokémon How to Draw Adventures
- $12
This Pokémon drawing book teaches you how to draw over 40 Pokémon with a heavy emphasis on the Galar region, which was introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch.
Pokémon Epic Sticker Collection
- $14
This Pokémon guidebook includes over 1,000 stickers of pocket monsters from the Kanto region to Galar, so you can stick your favorite ’mons to your notebooks, electronics cases, and more.
Pokémon Showa Note 5-Pack
- $19
- $20
- 5% off
These notebooks are perfect for personal projects and schoolwork with their cute Pokémon-themed designs.
Best Pokémon cards
Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection ultra-premium box
- $120
For big fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the upcoming ultra-premium box in the Scarlet and Violet 151 collection has everything you need. It’ll launch in late September, but you can pre-order it now.
Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection booster bundle
- $27
If you’re dipping a toe into the Pokémon TCG, this booster bundle (launching in late September) contains six booster packs.
Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection mini tins
- $10
Whether you’re a fan of the TCG or not, it’s toughto resist these collectible tins showing off some of the original 151 Pokémon.
Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection Elite Trainer Box
- $50
If you want to be the very best like no one ever was, check out this Elite Trainer Box for the TCG. It features 11 booster packs, a player’s guide, and so much more.
Best Pokémon music
Pokémon Theme Song Collection Best of (1997 to 2023) soundtracks
- $58
- $62
- 7% off
A box set of Pokémon soundtracks featuring opening and ending songs from throughout the hit anime.
Pokémon 25 The Album - Exclusive Limited Edition
- $28
The Pokémon 25 album includes tracks from the artists that performed at the Pokémon 25 concert, like Katy Perry and Post Malone. This edition comes with a two-toned colored vinyl and poster.
Pokémon Center × U-Turn Audio Turntable
- $400
The Pokémon U-Turn turntable is a Pokémon Center exclusive that enables vinyl enthusiasts to play their favorite records on a Pikachu-themed turntable.
Best Pokémon toys
Nanoblock Pokémon Type Set
- $36
These Nanoblock sets feature Pokémon grouped by type. They offer an activity in and of themselves, but they also make great home decor.
MEGA Pokémon Collectible Building Toy (Motion Pikachu)
- $67
- $97
- 31% off
This hardcore building set challenges hobbyists to put together a mechanical Pikachu with over 1,000 pieces.
Pikachu and Eevee 100-piece jigsaw puzzle
- $7
- $8
- 13% off
This simple 100-piece puzzle features two series favorites. It can also double as home decor if you hang it up in a frame after it’s finished.
Pokémon Battle Figure 10-pack GameStop exclusive
- $60
Hop into battle with one of 10 Pokémon included in this battle figure 10-pack. The figures range from popular gen 1 Pokémon like Pikachu, Squirtle, and Charizard to newer favorites like Greninja and Incineroar. These were made for the Surprise Attack game, but they’re great as stand-alone toys.
Pokémon Battle Figure 8-pack
- $35
Turns out there’s more than one battle figure pack! This one features some of the series’ most popular Pokémon, like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Charmander.
Best Pokémon plushies
Charmander Sleeping Plush
- $51
The Pokémon Company’s line of sleeping-Pokémon plushies include this Charmander, who’s curled up in a comfy position to snooze.
Pikachu with blue flower Plush
- $7
- $14
- 51% off
Every Pokémon fan should have at least one Pikachu plushie. Why not one with a cute blue flower? This Pikachu plush is a standard 8-inch size that shouldn’t be hard to fit somewhere around your home. Easy to carry for kids.
Starter Pokémon Plushie Set
- $65
If you want a more deluxe package of Pokémon plushies, the Kanto starter set will give you three popular picks at once.
Pikachu Squishmallow
- $30
No. 25
Type: Electric / Squishmallow
Gengar Squishmallow
- $25
No. 94
Type: Ghost / Poison / Squishmallow
Hisuian Growlithe Plush
- $44
Hisuian Growlithe is a lesser-known variation of the puppy Pokémon’s standard Kanto counterpart. Even if you haven’t seen it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it might be worth getting for a fan who appreciates its cuteness.
Best Pokémon accessories
Pokémon Go Plus Plus
- $55
The new Pokémon Go Plus Plus accessory can let you do the stuff of a Pokémon master’s dreams: sleep and catch Pokémon. You’ll need the new Pokémon Sleep app to track your sleep, and then Pikachu can act as an alarm, singing to wake you up. (As the name implies, it’s also compatible with Pokémon Go!)
Hori Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack
- $25
- $30
- 17% off
The Hori Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack is meant to be a Nintendo Switch carrying case, but it also works as a fashionable shoulder bag. Use it as you will.
Hori Gengar Nintendo Switch Travel Case
- $30
This Hori Switch case features stylish Gengar comic art and multiple pockets for the Nintendo Switch console, game cartridges, and accessories.
Hori Black & Gold Pikachu Split Pad Controller
- $60
Nintendo officially licensed this Pokémon-themed Split Pad Pro from Hori for the Switch, featuring metallic gold Pikachu designs embedded on a sleek black controller shell. These may be more comfortable to use than Joy-Cons if you have large hands.
Pokémon Crocs
- $60
These Pokémon × Crocs collab shoes can be the perfect gift for fans that appreciate questionably fashionable rubber sandals.
Pokémon Center × Fossil: Kanto First Partners card case
- $50
The Pokémon × Fossil card case is an affordable, quality wallet option that meets your card-carrying needs.
Best Pokémon decor
Pokémon original 151 poster
- $10
A simple poster of the original 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region and their promotional icons.
Pokémon grilled cheese maker
- $44
- $50
- 13% off
A grilled cheese maker that toasts your sandwiches with either a Pikachu or Poké Ball design on the bread.
Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar
- $50
Launching in September, grab this calendar in time for the holidays. Similar to an advent calendar, this offers a different Pokémon goodie to open every day.
Poké Ball bookends
- $9
- $20
- 53% off
These need no introduction. Cap off your shelf of books with a Poké Ball on both ends.
Pokémon 3-piece wall hook set
- $20
Wall hooks don’t have to be boring. This 3-pack of hooks, featuring a winking Pikachu, a Poké Ball, and Eevee, is a subtle way to show off your fandom for the Pokémon franchise.
Slowpoke novelty mug
- $25
Even if you fill it with iced coffee, remember to relax as you sip out of this Slowpoke ceramic mug. It’s what Slowpoke would do. This mug can hold a whopping 65 ounces of liquid.
Pokémon waffle maker
- $45
- $50
- 11% off
This waffle maker prints a Poké Ball or Pokémon right in the middle of your waffles for a Pokémon-themed breakfast that doesn’t interfere with how well syrup absorbs into the batter.
Poké Ball replica
- $110
An electronic Poké Ball replica that lights up when you touch it. It comes in different designs, including the standard Poké Ball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball.
Metapod Sleeping Bag
- $100
Bandai once released a memetic Metapod sleeping cocoon. This replica is similar, and it can hide you inside of its green plush shell.
Best Pokémon games and tech
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Nintendo Switch OLED
- $320
If you’re head over heels about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you may want this GameStop-exclusive Switch OLED model. It doesn’t include the games, but it’s the only place you’ll find this color scheme and custom design.
Detective Pikachu Returns
- $50
The talking (and coffee-loving) Pikachu is back for more mystery-solving. Detective Pikachu Returns is launching on the Nintendo Switch in early October, and you can pre-order now.
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
- $120
Getting a double pack of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest games in the long-running series, could light up a friend’s day.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Expansion Pass: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- $35
The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Expansion Pass makes a great gift for someone who bought the base game but hasn’t yet invested in the upcoming DLCs, which is set two come out in two parts later this year.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- $39
- $45
- 14% off
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a feudal-era spinoff that reimagines the Sinnoh region in a time long ago and experiments with open-world gameplay.
Pokémon Trainer Trivia game
- $25
Put your Pokémon knowledge to the test with this four-player trivia game. The game includes 1,000 questions.
