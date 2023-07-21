Your time — and money — is precious. Polygon’s What to Buy has rounded up the best in gaming hardware, entertainment, tabletop, merch, and toys, and how to get them for the best value, so you spend less time shopping and more time enjoying.

Pokémon is one of the biggest gaming and media franchises in the world, and it’s still growing. In case you haven’t recently checked, the Pokédex now contains a whopping 1,000-plus monsters to catch compared to the original 151 that the series started with in 1996.

But Pokémon isn’t just about “catching ’em all,” despite that being its popular tagline. It’s also about connecting over the most heartwarming moments from the anime, arguing over which are the coolest-looking critters, and a lot more. Even if you haven’t touched a Pokémon game in years (or ever), there are plenty of gifts that can make fans happy.

Here’s a list of suggestions from lengthy encyclopedias about pocket monsters to goofy sleeping bags shaped like Metapod. We’ll update listings based on the pricing and availability when possible.

Best Pokémon books

Pokémon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook $12 Prices taken at time of publishing. One of the latest Pokémon encyclopedias, this book features over 560 colored pages and detailed information on over 875 pocket monsters through Pokémon Sword and Shield. $12 at Amazon

The Pokémon Cookbook: Easy & Fun Recipes $14 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Pokémon Cookbook compiles easy recipes from pizza to sushi rolls for Pokémon-themed cooking sessions. Unlike in recent games, no Pokémon will be consumed in these recipes. $14 at Amazon

Pokémon How to Draw Adventures $12 Prices taken at time of publishing. This Pokémon drawing book teaches you how to draw over 40 Pokémon with a heavy emphasis on the Galar region, which was introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch. $12 at Amazon

Pokémon Epic Sticker Collection $14 Prices taken at time of publishing. This Pokémon guidebook includes over 1,000 stickers of pocket monsters from the Kanto region to Galar, so you can stick your favorite ’mons to your notebooks, electronics cases, and more. $14 at Amazon

Pokémon Showa Note 5-Pack $19

$20

5% off Prices taken at time of publishing. These notebooks are perfect for personal projects and schoolwork with their cute Pokémon-themed designs. $19 at Amazon

Best Pokémon cards

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection ultra-premium box $120 Prices taken at time of publishing. For big fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the upcoming ultra-premium box in the Scarlet and Violet 151 collection has everything you need. It’ll launch in late September, but you can pre-order it now. $120 at GameStop

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection mini tins $10 Prices taken at time of publishing. Whether you’re a fan of the TCG or not, it’s toughto resist these collectible tins showing off some of the original 151 Pokémon. $10 at GameStop

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection Elite Trainer Box $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you want to be the very best like no one ever was, check out this Elite Trainer Box for the TCG. It features 11 booster packs, a player’s guide, and so much more. $50 at GameStop

Best Pokémon music

Pokémon 25 The Album - Exclusive Limited Edition $28 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Pokémon 25 album includes tracks from the artists that performed at the Pokémon 25 concert, like Katy Perry and Post Malone. This edition comes with a two-toned colored vinyl and poster. $28 at Amazon

Pokémon Center × U-Turn Audio Turntable $400 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Pokémon U-Turn turntable is a Pokémon Center exclusive that enables vinyl enthusiasts to play their favorite records on a Pikachu-themed turntable. $400 at Pokémon Center

Best Pokémon toys

Nanoblock Pokémon Type Set $36 Prices taken at time of publishing. These Nanoblock sets feature Pokémon grouped by type. They offer an activity in and of themselves, but they also make great home decor. $36 at Amazon

Pikachu and Eevee 100-piece jigsaw puzzle $7

$8

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This simple 100-piece puzzle features two series favorites. It can also double as home decor if you hang it up in a frame after it’s finished. $7 at Amazon

Pokémon Battle Figure 10-pack GameStop exclusive $60 Prices taken at time of publishing. Hop into battle with one of 10 Pokémon included in this battle figure 10-pack. The figures range from popular gen 1 Pokémon like Pikachu, Squirtle, and Charizard to newer favorites like Greninja and Incineroar. These were made for the Surprise Attack game, but they’re great as stand-alone toys. $60 at GameStop

Pokémon Battle Figure 8-pack $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. Turns out there’s more than one battle figure pack! This one features some of the series’ most popular Pokémon, like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Charmander. $35 at Amazon

Best Pokémon plushies

Charmander Sleeping Plush $51 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Pokémon Company’s line of sleeping-Pokémon plushies include this Charmander, who’s curled up in a comfy position to snooze. $51 at Amazon

Pikachu with blue flower Plush $7

$14

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Every Pokémon fan should have at least one Pikachu plushie. Why not one with a cute blue flower? This Pikachu plush is a standard 8-inch size that shouldn’t be hard to fit somewhere around your home. Easy to carry for kids. $7 at GameStop

Starter Pokémon Plushie Set $65 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you want a more deluxe package of Pokémon plushies, the Kanto starter set will give you three popular picks at once. $65 at Target

Hisuian Growlithe Plush $44 Prices taken at time of publishing. Hisuian Growlithe is a lesser-known variation of the puppy Pokémon’s standard Kanto counterpart. Even if you haven’t seen it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it might be worth getting for a fan who appreciates its cuteness. $44 at Amazon

Best Pokémon accessories

Pokémon Go Plus Plus $55 Prices taken at time of publishing. The new Pokémon Go Plus Plus accessory can let you do the stuff of a Pokémon master’s dreams: sleep and catch Pokémon. You’ll need the new Pokémon Sleep app to track your sleep, and then Pikachu can act as an alarm, singing to wake you up. (As the name implies, it’s also compatible with Pokémon Go!) $55 at GameStop

Hori Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack $25

$30

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Hori Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack is meant to be a Nintendo Switch carrying case, but it also works as a fashionable shoulder bag. Use it as you will. $25 at Amazon

Hori Gengar Nintendo Switch Travel Case $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. This Hori Switch case features stylish Gengar comic art and multiple pockets for the Nintendo Switch console, game cartridges, and accessories. $30 at Amazon

Hori Black & Gold Pikachu Split Pad Controller $60 Prices taken at time of publishing. Nintendo officially licensed this Pokémon-themed Split Pad Pro from Hori for the Switch, featuring metallic gold Pikachu designs embedded on a sleek black controller shell. These may be more comfortable to use than Joy-Cons if you have large hands. $60 at Amazon

Pokémon Crocs $60 Prices taken at time of publishing. These Pokémon × Crocs collab shoes can be the perfect gift for fans that appreciate questionably fashionable rubber sandals. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Crocs

Best Pokémon decor

Pokémon original 151 poster $10 Prices taken at time of publishing. A simple poster of the original 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region and their promotional icons. $10 at Amazon

Pokémon grilled cheese maker $44

$50

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A grilled cheese maker that toasts your sandwiches with either a Pikachu or Poké Ball design on the bread. $44 at Amazon

Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. Launching in September, grab this calendar in time for the holidays. Similar to an advent calendar, this offers a different Pokémon goodie to open every day. $50 at GameStop

Poké Ball bookends $9

$20

53% off Prices taken at time of publishing. These need no introduction. Cap off your shelf of books with a Poké Ball on both ends. $9 at GameStop

Pokémon 3-piece wall hook set $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. Wall hooks don’t have to be boring. This 3-pack of hooks, featuring a winking Pikachu, a Poké Ball, and Eevee, is a subtle way to show off your fandom for the Pokémon franchise. $20 at GameStop

Slowpoke novelty mug $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. Even if you fill it with iced coffee, remember to relax as you sip out of this Slowpoke ceramic mug. It’s what Slowpoke would do. This mug can hold a whopping 65 ounces of liquid. $25 at GameStop

Pokémon waffle maker $45

$50

11% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This waffle maker prints a Poké Ball or Pokémon right in the middle of your waffles for a Pokémon-themed breakfast that doesn’t interfere with how well syrup absorbs into the batter. $45 at Amazon

$55 at GameStop

Poké Ball replica $110 Prices taken at time of publishing. An electronic Poké Ball replica that lights up when you touch it. It comes in different designs, including the standard Poké Ball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball. $110 at Amazon

Metapod Sleeping Bag $100 Prices taken at time of publishing. Bandai once released a memetic Metapod sleeping cocoon. This replica is similar, and it can hide you inside of its green plush shell. $100 at Amazon

Best Pokémon games and tech

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Nintendo Switch OLED $320 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you’re head over heels about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you may want this GameStop-exclusive Switch OLED model. It doesn’t include the games, but it’s the only place you’ll find this color scheme and custom design. $320 at GameStop

Detective Pikachu Returns $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. The talking (and coffee-loving) Pikachu is back for more mystery-solving. Detective Pikachu Returns is launching on the Nintendo Switch in early October, and you can pre-order now. $50 at GameStop

Pokémon Legends: Arceus $39

$45

14% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a feudal-era spinoff that reimagines the Sinnoh region in a time long ago and experiments with open-world gameplay. $39 at GameStop