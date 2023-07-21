 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best Pokémon gifts for fans

There are countless gifts to catch, but these are the best ones

By Jessica Reyes
Pokémon is one of the biggest gaming and media franchises in the world, and it’s still growing. In case you haven’t recently checked, the Pokédex now contains a whopping 1,000-plus monsters to catch compared to the original 151 that the series started with in 1996.

But Pokémon isn’t just about “catching ’em all,” despite that being its popular tagline. It’s also about connecting over the most heartwarming moments from the anime, arguing over which are the coolest-looking critters, and a lot more. Even if you haven’t touched a Pokémon game in years (or ever), there are plenty of gifts that can make fans happy.

Here’s a list of suggestions from lengthy encyclopedias about pocket monsters to goofy sleeping bags shaped like Metapod. We’ll update listings based on the pricing and availability when possible.

Best Pokémon books

Best Pokémon cards

Best Pokémon music

Best Pokémon toys

Pokémon Battle Figure 10-pack GameStop exclusive

  • $60

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Hop into battle with one of 10 Pokémon included in this battle figure 10-pack. The figures range from popular gen 1 Pokémon like Pikachu, Squirtle, and Charizard to newer favorites like Greninja and Incineroar. These were made for the Surprise Attack game, but they’re great as stand-alone toys.

Best Pokémon plushies

Pikachu with blue flower Plush

  • $7
  • $14
  • 51% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Every Pokémon fan should have at least one Pikachu plushie. Why not one with a cute blue flower? This Pikachu plush is a standard 8-inch size that shouldn’t be hard to fit somewhere around your home. Easy to carry for kids.

Hisuian Growlithe Plush

  • $44

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Hisuian Growlithe is a lesser-known variation of the puppy Pokémon’s standard Kanto counterpart. Even if you haven’t seen it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it might be worth getting for a fan who appreciates its cuteness.

Best Pokémon accessories

Pokémon Go Plus Plus

  • $55

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The new Pokémon Go Plus Plus accessory can let you do the stuff of a Pokémon master’s dreams: sleep and catch Pokémon. You’ll need the new Pokémon Sleep app to track your sleep, and then Pikachu can act as an alarm, singing to wake you up. (As the name implies, it’s also compatible with Pokémon Go!)

Hori Black & Gold Pikachu Split Pad Controller

  • $60

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Nintendo officially licensed this Pokémon-themed Split Pad Pro from Hori for the Switch, featuring metallic gold Pikachu designs embedded on a sleek black controller shell. These may be more comfortable to use than Joy-Cons if you have large hands.

Best Pokémon decor

Best Pokémon games and tech

Next Up In Pokémon

