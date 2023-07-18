 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best Barbie gifts for fans

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!

By Sarah Thwaites
Whether it’s space exploration, modeling the latest couture, or performing complicated surgeries, Barbie really has done it all. Cherished around the world by children and adults for more than 60 years, this hot-pink icon has reinvented herself for each new generation, spurring a range of global Barbies and Kens, all with their own styles, skills, and dreams. And with the Barbie movie’s launch, the doll’s popularity has exploded.

Whether you love hot pink or think hot pink is just OK, our comprehensive gift guide will have you covered. And, much like Barbie herself, we like to keep things current, so we’ll be updating this guide depending on product availability and when new, notable items have hit the market. So keep checking in for all things Barbie Land!

Best Barbie books

Barbie and Ruth: The Story of the World’s Most Famous Doll and the Woman Who Created Her

  • $19

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Wannabe Barbie historians will relish this account of the doll’s first big adventure: commercial success. With the arrival of Barbie’s 2023 silver-screen showcase, now is as good a time as any to learn the origin story of one of the world’s most iconic characters and her creator.

Best Barbie music

Best Barbie toys

Best Barbie plushies

Best Barbie accessories

Barbie font necklace

  • $11

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This chunky Barbie necklace is available in a wide range of colors, so no matter how you like to style a fit, you can match up your glittering accessory with ease. Costs $9.49 extra to ship from the U.K. to the U.S.

Best Barbie decor

Barbie DreamHouse Posca print

  • $11

Prices taken at time of publishing.

A nod to the fantastical world of Barbie and Ken, this posca print is a handmade homage and encapsulates the DreamHouse without being too on the (plastic) nose. Costs $4.10 to ship from the U.K. to the U.S.

Best Barbie games

