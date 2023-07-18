The best Barbie gifts for fans

Your time — and money — is precious. Polygon’s What to Buy has rounded up the best in gaming hardware, entertainment, tabletop, merch, and toys, and how to get them for the best value, so you spend less time shopping and more time enjoying.

Whether it’s space exploration, modeling the latest couture, or performing complicated surgeries, Barbie really has done it all. Cherished around the world by children and adults for more than 60 years, this hot-pink icon has reinvented herself for each new generation, spurring a range of global Barbies and Kens, all with their own styles, skills, and dreams. And with the Barbie movie’s launch, the doll’s popularity has exploded.

Whether you love hot pink or think hot pink is just OK, our comprehensive gift guide will have you covered. And, much like Barbie herself, we like to keep things current, so we’ll be updating this guide depending on product availability and when new, notable items have hit the market. So keep checking in for all things Barbie Land!

Best Barbie books

Barbie Official Annual 2023 $8 Prices taken at time of publishing. This 2023 Annual is the perfect companion for younger fans who want to stay up to date with the latest gossip swirling across the Barbie universe. $8 at Amazon

Best Barbie music

Barbie The Album Hot Pink Vinyl $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. Pink Pantheress, Charli XCX, and more have all been pressed in glorious hot pink on this vinyl edition of the Barbie movie soundtrack. $25 at Barbie Store

Barbie The Album Embossed Sky Blue Vinyl (Limited Edition) $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. For the Ken stans out there, this limited edition sky blue vinyl features all the hits from the live-action Barbie film packaged in a plush embossed cover. $25 at Barbie Store

Barbie The Album Transparent Pink Cassette $15 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you aren’t into vinyl, a slightly more modernized approach to collecting the album is available in the form of this transparent pink cassette tape. $15 at Barbie Store

Best Barbie toys

Mega Construx Barbie Malibu Building Sets Bundle $58 Prices taken at time of publishing. If a giant pink mansion is out of your price range, this Mega Construx Malibu building set will let you make a dollhouse version of your own dream home. $58 at Amazon

MEGA Barbie the Movie Replica DreamHouse Building Kit $150 Prices taken at time of publishing. For fans who want to keep things accurate to the film canon, this MEGA Barbie DreamHouse building kit is based on the film, so you can relive your favorite scenes long after the credits roll. $150 at Mattel

Best Barbie plushies

Barbie Roller Skate Kids’ Decorative Pillow $17 Prices taken at time of publishing. Get comfy and relax with this oversized roller skate pillow, a wonderful bedtime companion or just a slouchy couch pal. $17 at Walmart

Best Barbie accessories

Barbie the Movie Bucket Hat $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. A full Canadian tuxedo can and should include a denim hat, and you can enjoy this branded bucket hat all year round if you want. $30 at Mattel

Barbie White Cowboy Hat $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. Add some pizzazz to your party or give your festival fit some flair with this Barbie-branded cowboy hat. $25 at Hot Topic

Barbie the Movie Ken Visor $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sun safety is fundamental, and no one does it better than everyone’s favorite blond: Ken! The visor will keep the sun out of your eyes. $25 at Mattel

Barbie font necklace $11 Prices taken at time of publishing. This chunky Barbie necklace is available in a wide range of colors, so no matter how you like to style a fit, you can match up your glittering accessory with ease. Costs $9.49 extra to ship from the U.K. to the U.S. $11 at Etsy

Barbenheimer T-shirt $21 Prices taken at time of publishing. Celebrate the cinematic event of the year with this stylish Barbenheimer tee, cheekily commemorating the simultaneous launch of two wholly different films: Barbie and Oppenheimer. $21 at Etsy

Heart-shaped Barbie earrings $10 Prices taken at time of publishing. In Barbie Land, you can’t have too much shine, and these heart-shaped earrings are the perfect mix of glitz and glamour. $10 at Etsy

Best Barbie decor

Barbie 2023 movie poster $3 Prices taken at time of publishing. Celebrate the beginning of the Barbie live-action cinematic universe with your very own wall poster. $3 at Etsy

Barbie-styled custom name sign $27 Prices taken at time of publishing. Let people know who you are, and dress up your desk with a custom name sign in white-and-pink Barbie font. $27 at Etsy

Barbie Retro Crew Throw Blanket $55 Prices taken at time of publishing. Recap all kinds of Barbie content and stay comfy while doing so using this retro Barbie crew throw blanket. $55 at Hot Topic

Barbie DreamHouse Posca print $11 Prices taken at time of publishing. A nod to the fantastical world of Barbie and Ken, this posca print is a handmade homage and encapsulates the DreamHouse without being too on the (plastic) nose. Costs $4.10 to ship from the U.K. to the U.S. $11 at Etsy

Barbie x Dragon Glassware pink and magenta coffee mugs $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. Start the day off right with brews in these pink and magenta glass Barbie mugs. Adorned with Barbie’s classic color scheme, this throwback mug pairs well with hot or cold beverages. $35 at Amazon

Barbie Locker Art & Craft Activity Set $11 Prices taken at time of publishing. This mini dollhouse locker is equal parts cute and functional. Packed with a craft and activity set, it can also double as dollhouse storage or the world’s most adorable paperweight. $11 at Walmart

Best Barbie games