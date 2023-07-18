The best Barbie gifts for fans

Whether it’s space exploration, modeling the latest couture, or performing complicated surgeries, Barbie really has done it all. Cherished around the world by children and adults for more than 60 years, this hot-pink icon has reinvented herself for each new generation, spurring a range of global Barbies and Kens, all with their own styles, skills, and dreams. And with the Barbie movie’s launch, the doll’s popularity has exploded.
Whether you love hot pink or think hot pink is just OK, our comprehensive gift guide will have you covered. And, much like Barbie herself, we like to keep things current, so we’ll be updating this guide depending on product availability and when new, notable items have hit the market. So keep checking in for all things Barbie Land!
Best Barbie books
Barbie Forever: Her Inspiration, History, and Legacy
- $40
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Get to know the legend herself by running through 60 years of history in this written celebration of all things Barbie.
Barbie and Ruth: The Story of the World’s Most Famous Doll and the Woman Who Created Her
- $19
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Wannabe Barbie historians will relish this account of the doll’s first big adventure: commercial success. With the arrival of Barbie’s 2023 silver-screen showcase, now is as good a time as any to learn the origin story of one of the world’s most iconic characters and her creator.
Barbie Official Annual 2023
- $8
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This 2023 Annual is the perfect companion for younger fans who want to stay up to date with the latest gossip swirling across the Barbie universe.
Best Barbie music
Barbie The Album Hot Pink Vinyl
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Pink Pantheress, Charli XCX, and more have all been pressed in glorious hot pink on this vinyl edition of the Barbie movie soundtrack.
Barbie The Album Embossed Sky Blue Vinyl (Limited Edition)
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
For the Ken stans out there, this limited edition sky blue vinyl features all the hits from the live-action Barbie film packaged in a plush embossed cover.
Barbie The Album Transparent Pink Cassette
- $15
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you aren’t into vinyl, a slightly more modernized approach to collecting the album is available in the form of this transparent pink cassette tape.
Sonix Vintage Barbie Airpod Pro Gen 1/2 Case
- $30
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Keep your headphones safe in over-the-top fashion with this black-and-white-striped protective AirPods Pro case, covered in pink glitter and polka dots.
Best Barbie toys
Barbie the Movie Collectible Car, Pink Corvette Convertible
- $75
Prices taken at time of publishing.
You don’t need a driver’s license to enjoy the official Barbie movie convertible in your home.
Ken Doll Wearing Denim Matching Set – Barbie the Movie
- $50
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Ryan Gosling’s double-denim Barbie Land look has been immortalized with this official doll. (Neon rollerblades not included.)
Barbie the Movie Collectible Doll – Margot Robbie as Barbie in Pink Western Outfit
- $50
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Margot Robbie’s cowboy couture has been recreated in doll form for anyone wanting to add some outlaw style to their Barbie collection.
Mega Construx Barbie Malibu Building Sets Bundle
- $58
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If a giant pink mansion is out of your price range, this Mega Construx Malibu building set will let you make a dollhouse version of your own dream home.
Barbie the Movie Ken Doll, Wearing Pastel Striped Beach Matching Set
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
He’s not a surfer. He’s not a lifeguard. His job is simply to evoke beach vibes. This Ryan Gosling Ken doll celebrates his stylish coastal attire.
MEGA Barbie the Movie Replica DreamHouse Building Kit
- $150
Prices taken at time of publishing.
For fans who want to keep things accurate to the film canon, this MEGA Barbie DreamHouse building kit is based on the film, so you can relive your favorite scenes long after the credits roll.
Best Barbie plushies
Barbie Hug & Kiss Dalmatian Vet Pet Set
- $30
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Barbie says, “You can be anything,” and this Dalmatian vet set lets anyone learn the tricks of the trade (no advanced college degree required) to take care of their own plush puppy.
Barbie Roller Skate Kids’ Decorative Pillow
- $17
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Get comfy and relax with this oversized roller skate pillow, a wonderful bedtime companion or just a slouchy couch pal.
Best Barbie accessories
Barbie the Movie Jean Jacket
- $125
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Protect yourself from the weather and display your fandom in embroidered style with the official Barbie movie denim jacket.
Barbie the Movie Bucket Hat
- $30
Prices taken at time of publishing.
A full Canadian tuxedo can and should include a denim hat, and you can enjoy this branded bucket hat all year round if you want.
Barbie White Cowboy Hat
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Add some pizzazz to your party or give your festival fit some flair with this Barbie-branded cowboy hat.
Barbie the Movie Ken Visor
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Sun safety is fundamental, and no one does it better than everyone’s favorite blond: Ken! The visor will keep the sun out of your eyes.
Barbie font necklace
- $11
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This chunky Barbie necklace is available in a wide range of colors, so no matter how you like to style a fit, you can match up your glittering accessory with ease. Costs $9.49 extra to ship from the U.K. to the U.S.
Barbenheimer T-shirt
- $21
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Celebrate the cinematic event of the year with this stylish Barbenheimer tee, cheekily commemorating the simultaneous launch of two wholly different films: Barbie and Oppenheimer.
Heart-shaped Barbie earrings
- $10
Prices taken at time of publishing.
In Barbie Land, you can’t have too much shine, and these heart-shaped earrings are the perfect mix of glitz and glamour.
Best Barbie decor
Barbie 2023 movie poster
- $3
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Celebrate the beginning of the Barbie live-action cinematic universe with your very own wall poster.
Barbie-styled custom name sign
- $27
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Let people know who you are, and dress up your desk with a custom name sign in white-and-pink Barbie font.
Barbie Retro Crew Throw Blanket
- $55
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Recap all kinds of Barbie content and stay comfy while doing so using this retro Barbie crew throw blanket.
Barbie DreamHouse Posca print
- $11
Prices taken at time of publishing.
A nod to the fantastical world of Barbie and Ken, this posca print is a handmade homage and encapsulates the DreamHouse without being too on the (plastic) nose. Costs $4.10 to ship from the U.K. to the U.S.
Barbie x Dragon Glassware pink and magenta coffee mugs
- $35
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Start the day off right with brews in these pink and magenta glass Barbie mugs. Adorned with Barbie’s classic color scheme, this throwback mug pairs well with hot or cold beverages.
Barbie Locker Art & Craft Activity Set
- $11
Prices taken at time of publishing.
This mini dollhouse locker is equal parts cute and functional. Packed with a craft and activity set, it can also double as dollhouse storage or the world’s most adorable paperweight.
Barbie Thermos Stainless Steel Funtainer
- $17
Prices taken at time of publishing.
After flexing your inner barista Barbie, transport your cool beverages in this Thermos x Barbie drink container.
Best Barbie games
Mattel Barbie Uno Card Game
- $10
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Destroying your friends in card games is already so much fun, but it’s better when you can do it in style with this Barbie Uno set.
