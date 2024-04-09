Your time — and money — is precious. Polygon’s What to Buy has rounded up the best in gaming hardware, entertainment, tabletop, merch, and toys, and how to get them for the best value, so you spend less time shopping and more time enjoying.

The best gaming chairs provide comfort and style that normal office chairs can’t match. Sure, getting one might run you a few hundred dollars more than your average chair, but the same rationale for splashing cash on a good bed works here, too. That is to say, if you’re sitting at your desk for eight hours or more per day, investing in a chair that’s going to make you happy for several years is a sound idea.

For this guide, we’ve looked beyond the options built with sharp edges and garish colors. The ones included below have somewhat subtle designs, making them suitable for the office or as an integral part of your work-from-home setup. Finding the right fit and look can feel overwhelming, but to help you along, we’ve selected four of our favorite gaming chairs.

Secretlab Titan Evo

The best all-around gaming chair

The Secretlab Titan Evo is a luxurious gaming chair at a surprisingly affordable given the quality of its build materials, design, personalization options, and comfort.

Secretlab implemented one of the best approaches to lumbar support we’ve seen in a gaming chair at this price point. The small bulge at the bottom of the Titan Evo’s backrest can be adjusted with a twist of the knob on its side, making the support more or less prominent. You can even adjust the height of the lumbar support section.

It features 4D armrests, which is Secretlab’s fancy way of saying you can move them up, down, in, and out to find the optimal cozy point for your arms. This chair does away with straps for securing the neck support cushion, using a magnetic strap instead. That’s a blessing and a curse, depending on the moment. The magnetic pillow is easier to position, but it’s also easier to accidentally nudge off.

As stated earlier, the Titan Evo wins big on the customization front. You can pick from over half a dozen color schemes (including patterns themed after popular esports teams), and you can also swap out your armrest covers at an additional cost if you want a different color. Secretlab occasionally comes out with collaboration chairs centered around a specific franchise or series, too, such as Demon Slayer and Minecraft.

Whether you’re after a subtle chair that doesn’t scream “gamer” or want something to broadcast your biggest passions, Secretlab probably has what you’re looking for. Just bear in mind that these collaboration chairs usually run about $100 more than the standard chairs.

If you have cats or other sharp objects in your space that could jeopardize the chair’s hybrid leatherette coating, you may want to invest a little bit more and get the Plus Fabric covering. The pricier fabric option is less prone to tearing, and it tends to stay cooler during longer sessions.

In terms of sizing, Secretlab branched out with the latest Titan Evo models, offering three size options. The small size is suggested for people who are under 5 feet 6 inches tall, regular is for folks who are in the height range of 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet 2 inches (with support for up to 220 pounds), and large is for 5 feet 11 inches and taller, with up to 395 pounds of support. The small and regular sizes start at $519, while the large runs a little higher at $569. The Titan Evo usually goes on sale a few times per year, so keep an eye out for discounts before committing to the full price.

Fantasylab memory foam

The best affordable gaming chair

Fantasylab’s memory foam chair might not have the robust customization options of the Secretlab and other high-end chairs, but it’s one of the most comfortable options you can get on a tight budget. Fantasylab’s chair comes with a bundle of features that are a delight to have at this price. The back reclines up to 160 degrees, and it can lock at multiple angles. You can also adjust the armrests vertically, though they don’t swivel or detach like the Secretlab armrests do.

The memory foam itself is the real draw, though. Fantasylab’s affordable gaming chair uses a hybrid spring and foam structure that you typically find in high-end foam mattresses, and it offers an impressive level of comfort and flexibility, even if you don’t use the included lumbar and neck pillows. Even though Fantasylab bills this as a gaming chair, the memory foam support and subdued style make it a suitable candidate for your office, even if gaming isn’t a part of the equation.

Fantasylab opts for a “less is more” approach with its removable pillows, filling the lumbar and neck pillows with a pliable foam that gently cushions your lower back and neck without shoving you forward a few inches on the seat. I like the velvet-like material as it doesn’t stick to your skin or clothes like some of the faux leather supports do, and it comes in an unobtrusive black that blends nicely with all of the Fantasylab memory foam chair’s color selections.

The only downside is the footrest, which attaches via one screw to a metal rod underneath. The foam footrest weighs on the front of the chair a bit, so some people may find it’s better to just leave it off entirely.

Fantasylab splits this product line in two, each accommodating different weights and heights. You can get a chair that supports weight up to 300 pounds and heights up to 5 feet 10 inches for under $200 — closer to $170 if there’s a sale. It’s even comfortable for people around 5 feet 3 inches at the lowest height setting. For people who are considering big and tall options, Amazon sells a version that supports up to 350 pounds for around $200.

Herman Miller x Logitech Vantum G

The best luxury gaming chair

Herman Miller chairs offer some of the best comfort and ergonomics on the market, but you usually have to pay more than you probably did for your PC or gaming consoles to get one. The Vantum G changes that, sort of. It’s the more budget-friendly option (under $1,000 is budget-friendly for Herman Miller, sadly) that spawned from a partnership between Herman Miller and Logitech. And while the branding bills it as being uniquely designed for gamers, the Vantum G is a solid choice for office and work-from-home use, too.

It looks like, well, a Herman Miller chair (complimentary). There are no loud colors, no esports themes, and no anime prints plastered across the chair. You get two bold color choices to choose between: a black chair with a white frame, or a red chair with a white frame. That’s not a lot of customization potential for the price, but as with most of the brand’s chairs, you’re buying for the ergonomics, not the personalization.

The Vantum G supports better posture by tilting forward slightly, mimicking the way you naturally sit while working or gaming. It comes with Herman Miller’s signature mesh back for added comfort, breathability, and flexibility.

Speaking of flexibility, the Vantum G comes with 4D armrests like Secretlab’s Titan Evo, letting you move them up, down, in, or out. Additionally, it lets you slide the seat’s base forward and backward and tilt the headrest. In place of a lumbar support pillow, there’s a built-in bulge that you can adjust the firmness of with a dial, plus a second support plate that rests between your shoulder blades for optimal comfort. While this may sound like a half-measure compared to support pillows included with other chairs, it’s more comfortable.

The big problem (for some) may be that the Vantum G is a one-size-fits-all product. You get just the one option for weight and height accommodation — up to 350 pounds, with an adjustable seat height that ranges from 18 inches to 22 inches. If you’re under 5 feet 5 inches and don’t like your legs sticking out at 90-degree angles, you may want to consider another option.

One big advantage that this Herman Miller chair has over the other options on this list is its warranty. The company offers an extensive 12-year warranty that covers everything down to the casters, which is a nice bonus considering how much the chair costs.

Best of all, the price has actually dropped a bit since the chair first appeared on the market in 2022. You can get it for about $100 or more off its original $1,000 price.

Noblechairs Epic

Best gaming chair for streamers

Noblechairs’ award-winning chair, simply named Epic, features some of the best traits of the Titan Evo at a slightly lower price point.

The Epic uses firm but flexible memory foam similar to what’s in the Fantasylab chair to enhance comfort. Noblechairs calls it “cold-cured” molded foam, which it claims is denser than your average high-density foam, allowing it to retain its form longer and mold to your shape more effectively.

Like the pricier chairs on this list, the Epic features 4D armrests with adjustable tilt angles to help reduce shoulder and wrist tension, and you can adjust the back angle between 90 and 130 degrees. For added comfort, it also comes with the standard neck support and lumbar support pillows.

For the covering, you can choose from faux leather, enhanced faux leather, real leather, or fabric. The default is faux leather, but you’ll probably want to go with the fabric option. That material is more breathable, keeping you cool during longer sessions (and it’s more resistant to damage than the leather options). There’s little reason not to get the fabric covering, as it costs the same as the faux leather.

The racing-style seat gives it a bit of that divisive “I’m a gaming chair” look we’ve been trying to avoid in this list. But it doesn’t stray too far into that territory. That said, if you want to lean into it, you can customize the pattern and colors to go over the top.

It’s worth mentioning just how easy the Noblechairs Epic is to assemble. More than a few gaming chairs come with vague instructions and the expectation that you’ll intuitively know how to get from step one to step seven without much illustration or explanation. The ones included with the Epic are clear and easy to follow, to the point where even someone like me, who almost makes a habit out of putting chair arms on backward, got it right on the first try.

The Epic is a little on the tall side, with a minimum seat height of 19 inches, though its width is a big advantage for people who like to sit with their legs crossed. Like the Vantum G, if you need something larger or smaller, you’ll want to look elsewhere, as this comes only in one size.