The best thrillers to watch on Netflix this March

March is upon us, and you know what that means: There’s a whole new slew of exciting new movies available to watch in theaters on streaming. Not feeling up to venturing out to watch a great new movie? That’s alright: We’ve pulled together our monthly selection of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix to offer you the very best films that’ll have you perched on the edge of your seats.

This month’s selections include a dystopian class drama from Kill List director Ben Wheatley, a suburban horror comedy from Gremlins director Joe Dante, and a kick-ass action thriller starring the ever-versatile Jason Statham. Here’s our list of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix in March.

Editor’s Pick: High-Rise

Director: Ben Wheatley

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Jeremy Irons, Sienna Miller

If you’re looking for a dystopian thriller that doubles as a scathing satire of gentrification and the callous insularity of the pampered and wealthy, Ben Wheatley’s 2015 film starring Tom Hiddleston is a perfect recommendation.

Based on J. G. Ballard’s 1975 novel, High-Rise follows the story of Robert Laing (Hiddleston), a recently divorced doctor who moves into a modern apartment block on the outskirts of suburban London filled with every conceivable amenity you could possibly desire. It’s not long before Laing’s time in the high rise devolves into an endless bacchanal of drugs, alcohol, and debauchery, culminating in the tragic suicide of one of Laing’s neighbors. When no authorities arrive to investigate the death, and with the state of the high rise growing increasingly more dilapidated with each passing day, the denizens of the block revert to their most animalistic instincts, feuding with one another as the once immaculate tower transforms into a gilded cage of wanton indiscriminate violence and depravity.

Laurie Rose’s cinematography is hypnotic, capturing the brutalist interiors and awesome scale of the tower with the same scrupulous attention as he does with the character’s most intimate and harrowing moments. Hiddleston is fantastic, as is Luke Evans as a documentary filmmaker-turned-violent extremist who clashes with the tower’s architect, played expertly by Jeremy Irons. High-Rise is an intoxicating nightmare of excess and institutional neglect and absolutely worth watching. —Toussaint Egan

The ’Burbs

Director: Joe Dante

Cast: Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher

If you’ve ever been terrified or suspicious of what your neighbors might be getting up to, this comedic thriller from Gremlins director Joe Dante is the for you.

Tom Hanks stars as Ray Peterson, a disgruntled homeowner who just want to be left alone so he can enjoy his week-long vacation. Unfortunately, a mysterious new family moves into the derelict house next to his in the quiet sleepy cul-de-sac he calls home, igniting a firestorm of paranoia and suspicion that threatens to engulf the entire neighborhood. As screenwriter Dana Olsen once described it, The ’Burbs is “Ozzie and Harriet meet Charles Manson,” a gleefully twisted horror comedy with memorable performances and an absolutely twisted ending. —TE

Redemption

Director: Steven Knight

Cast: Jason Statham, Agata Buzek, Benedict Wong

There are a few different reasons I could recommend Redemption (also known as Hummingbird) right now. I’m still buzzing off Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper. Benedict Wong, who plays a significant role in the movie, is starring in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of 3 Body Problem, playing my favorite character from the book. And director Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) has an intriguing thriller show coming out in April: The Veil, starring Elisabeth Moss and Josh Charles.

But the main reason I’m recommending Redemption is because it’s one of the most underrated movies in Statham’s filmography. It’s a thoughtful story about revenge and redemption that doesn’t always land, but has a lot on its mind and asks more of Statham as an actor than many of his other roles. A content warning: This is a very dark movie that deals with very dark plot points and themes, including sexual violence. —PV