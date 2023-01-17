Share All sharing options for: The best new movie on every streaming service

Your time is precious, and your options are endless. The good news: We watch it all so you don’t have to. Polygon’s What to Watch highlights the best, the funniest, the scariest, and the most exciting in movies, TV, and everything in between. Stop scrolling, start watching!

The streaming landscape is vast and hard to keep track of. The rush of new movies onto streaming services (and the rush of new streaming services on our devices) is more than any one person to keep up with, and not all of them can be winners.

That’s what we’re here for. We’re going to keep this post updated with the most recent movie on each of the major streaming platforms that we liked, as well as some other options if our pick doesn’t sound like your particular jam.

So, below, find the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, Peacock, Shudder, Mubi, and the Criterion Channel.

The best new movie on Netflix

Athena

Genre: Epic drama/action

Run time: 1h 39m

Director: Romain Gavras

Cast: Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Anthony Bajon

We made a whole list of the best Netflix original movies of 2022. In my mind, nothing can match the thrilling highs of Athena, a high-wire act of tension with stunning long takes and camera work that will frequently drop your jaw and make you ask, “How did they do that???”

Acclaimed music video director Romain Gavras, who comes from a filmmaking family, is responsible for one of the most memorable and exhilarating films in years, showcasing an uprising against police brutality in the French banlieue of Athena. Gavras taps into a tangible anger at the state of the world while flexing his formal muscles in a truly unforgettable 99-minute thrill ride.

Also good: The Big Four, an offbeat Indonesian action comedy from the twisted mind of Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us); Lost Bullet 2, France’s answer to the vehicular mayhem of the Fast and Furious series; Emily the Criminal, an Aubrey Plaza-led crime thriller; and Hustle, Adam Sandler’s basketball dramedy co-starring real NBA players.

The best new movie on Hulu

Prey

Genre: Sci-fi action/horror

Run time: 1h 40m

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro

Dan Trachtenberg’s revival of the Predator franchise was one of 2022’s happiest surprises, taking the iconic sci-fi villain to the early 18th century in Comanche territory. The Predator squares off with Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young woman who wants nothing more than to prove herself as a great hunter. A tense, calculated thriller light on dialogue and high on tension, Prey is great genre fare and a return to form for a franchise that started with one of the best sci-fi action movies ever made.

Also good: Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg’s latest body horror masterpiece, and Fire Island, a modern gay adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

The best new movie on Prime Video

Catherine Called Birdy

Genre: Historical comedy

Run time: 1h 48m

Director: Lena Dunham

Cast: Bella Ramsey, Billie Piper, Andrew Scott

A coming-of-age story equal parts funny and touching, Catherine Called Birdy is an adaptation of the novel set in 13th-century England. Bella Ramsey (now in the Last of Us show) is transcendent as Birdy, a young girl faced with the expectations of the world around her — expectations she’s not at all interested in. Ramsey brings a tangible teenage energy to the dreary medieval setting, and along with a brilliant turn by Andrew Scott (Fleabag) as her father, the two lead performances carry this adaptation from Lena Dunham.

Also good: Hansan: Rising Dragon, a massive Korean naval war epic; Thirteen Lives, Ron Howard’s dramatic retelling of the Thai cave rescue; Ambulance, Michael Bay’s intense LA crime thriller; The Outfit, a single-location crime drama with Mark Rylance; The Lost City, an outrageously silly adventure rom-com with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum; and Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, a thrilling Telugu crime drama.

The best new movie on HBO Max

Barbarian

Genre: Horror/thriller

Run time: 1h 42m

Director: Zach Cregger

Cast: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long

One of 2022’s most outrageous horror movies was also one of the year’s funniest. It’s hard to talk too much about Barbarian without spoiling things, but the basic setup is: A young woman arrives at her Airbnb rental only to find a mysterious man already staying there. Things go... in directions! Writer-director Zach Cregger’s (The Whitest Kids U’ Know) background in sketch comedy comes through in this hilarious, surprising solo directorial debut. You’ll never look at [REDACTED] the same way again.

Also good: The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s award-winning black comedy; The Menu, a black comedy at an elite restaurant starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy; and Kimi, a modern take on Rear Window from Steven Soderbergh and starring Zoë Kravitz.

The best new movie on Disney Plus

Turning Red

Genre: Fantasy/comedy

Run time: 1h 40m

Director: Domee Shi

Cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse

A return to form for Pixar, Turning Red celebrates the awkwardness of being a teen in a warm, exciting coming-of-age story. Director Domee Shi was inspired by some classic anime while making Turning Red, and it shows: The movie is vibrant, fun, weird, and unapologetically itself.

Also good: Fire of Love, an award-winning documentary about volcanology pioneers Katia and Maurice Krafft.

The best new movie on Paramount Plus

Top Gun: Maverick

Genre: Action/drama

Run time: 2h 10m

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller

Before Avatar: The Way of Water came along, Top Gun: Maverick was the only smash box—office hit of 2022. It’s for good reason: The movie is a thrill ride unlike any other, with Tom Cruise’s typical devotion to jaw-dropping stunts applied to stunning aerial battles and dogfights. The cast went through real training to fly the fighter jets, which allows director Joseph Kosinski to show the movie’s action from within the cockpits themselves — a revolutionary step in action cinema that makes Maverick a unique experience sure to be mimicked for years to come.

Also good: Orphan: First Kill, the deliriously fun prequel to the 2009 horror movie, and The Lost City, an outrageously silly adventure rom-com with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

The best new movie on Apple TV Plus

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Genre: Thriller

Run time: 1h 45m

Director: Joel Coen

Cast: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Kathryn Hunter

Joel Coen’s adaptation of the classic play is driven by a powerhouse performance from Denzel Washington as well as striking set design and cinematography, bringing the stark black-and-white images to life. Kathryn Hunter, who plays the witches, also delivers an unforgettable performance.

Also good: Coda, last year’s Best Picture winner, which I haven’t seen but we liked!

The best new movie on Peacock

Sick

Genre: Horror

Run time: 1h 23m

Director: John Hyams

Cast: Gideon Adlon, Bethlehem Million, Dylan Sprayberry

Genre director extraordinaire John Hyams (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, as well as the underrated show Black Summer and underrated thriller Alone) teams up with Scream scribe Kevin Williamson for this gnarly little slasher set in April 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. The premise: Two friends travel to a remote cabin in the woods to get away from the crowd of college life, but are soon joined by an unwanted guest.

While it is a fairly effective period piece of that particular time, this movie shines because of Hyams’ skill as a visual storyteller. It’s tense, is punctuated by some great action and gnarly kills, and is nice to look at (even the night scenes are lit well — how about that?). And at just 83 minutes, it’s the kind of short-and-sweet genre fare we love.

Also good: Castle Falls, a Dolph Lundgren-directed Scott Adkins crime thriller about competing groups battling for a stash of money in a building set for demolition, and Gundala, the first entry in the BCU, Indonesia’s answer to the MCU.

The best new movie on Shudder

Saloum

Genre: Horror/thriller

Run time: 1h 24m

Director: Jean Luc Herbulot

Cast: Yann Gael, Roger Sallah, Mentor Ba

A breakout 2022 surprise from Senegal, Saloum is a genre-bending thriller packed with memorable images, charismatic characters, and plenty of surprises. Directed by award-winning music video director Jean Luc Herbulot, Saloum follows three mercenaries who crash-land in Senegal on their way home from a mission. As they try and make their way to safety, everything is not as it appears.

Also good: Resurrection, a psychological thriller with one of the year’s best performances from Rebecca Hall; Hellbender, a family-made low-budget movie about a young girl who discovers she comes from a family of witches; A Wounded Fawn, a grimy serial killer thriller shot on 35mm; and The Last Thing Mary Saw, starring Isabelle Fuhrman as a young girl suspected of murder.

The best new movie on Mubi

Decision to Leave

Genre: Mystery/romance

Run time: 2h 18m

Director: Park Chan-wook

Cast: Park Hae-il, Tang Wei

Park Chan-wook’s latest masterpiece was our No. 2 movie of 2022, and for good reason. Decision to Leave is an ambitious thriller, blending mystery and romance together in an uncanny fusion that only Park could pull off. A gorgeous movie with plenty of mystery to unwrap after you’re done, Decision to Leave is also a flat-out good time, with excellent lead performances and captivating images around every corner.

Also good: Shadow, Zhang Yimou’s stunning wuxia epic, and Faces Places, Agnès Varda’s thoughtful and charming documentary.

The best new movie on Criterion Channel

I Was a Simple Man

Genre: Drama

Run time: 1h 40m

Director: Christopher Makoto Yogi

Cast: Steve Iwamoto, Constance Wu, Tim Chiou

A beautiful ghost story that doubles as a slow-burn meditation on death and memory, I Was a Simple Man is a gorgeous family tale set in Hawaii, centered on the approaching death of the family’s aging patriarch (Steve Iwamoto, who is incredible). As family living and dead alike come to visit him, intergenerational tensions arise as old squabbles get renewed. Featuring gorgeous images of Hawaii and evocative use of dream aesthetics, I Was a Simple Man is one of the most beautiful movies of 2022.

Also good: Infinite Football, an offbeat and charming soccer-related documentary from Corneliu Porumboiu.