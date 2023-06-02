The best movies to start the summer off right

Your time is precious, and your options are endless. The good news: We watch it all so you don’t have to. Polygon’s What to Watch highlights the best, the funniest, the scariest, and the most exciting in movies, TV, and everything in between. Stop scrolling, start watching!

Happy summer, Polygon readers. As the weather warms up, there’s plenty to do. You could go to the beach! Play some sports with some pals! Read a good book! Go to an air-conditioned movie theater and catch the latest blockbuster event!

Whatever your summer plans are, we have movies to accompany them. We’ve put our heads together as a staff and came up with a selection of movies to help get you in the mood for summer, and then augment your enjoyment of the season once you get there. Each week, we’ll update this list with an additional entry, so you can join us in Polygon’s informal summer movie festival.

Enjoy!

Everybody Wants Some!!

Year: 2016

Genre: Comedy

Run time: 1h 57m

Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Blake Jenner, Zoey Deutch, Tyler Hoechlin

Ring in the summer with one of the best coming-of-age movies and one of the best summer movies made in the last decade.

Richard Linklater returns once again to his roots in this college comedy about a baseball team in 1980s Texas, taking place in the final days of summer break before the start of school. New freshmen are moving in, upperclassmen are establishing their superiority, and everybody’s looking to have a good time.

Spotlighting the adventures of young people with a lot of confidence and even more time on their hands, the movie works because of the grounded feel of the environment and the excellent cast. Wyatt Russell and Glen Powell stand out in scene-stealing roles, but everyone is game in this ensemble piece, bringing both the experience of being on a sports team and of being on a college campus to life. —Pete Volk

Everybody Wants Some!! is streaming for free with ads on Pluto TV, and available for digital rental or purchase on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu.

Before Sunrise

Year: 1995

Genre: Romance

Run time: 1h 45m

Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy

Romance is the stuff of summer. Whether it’s friendships that blossom into lifelong love or situationships that peter out into lifelong lessons, the essence of the summer months is inseparable from the rush of excitement that comes with being with someone who truly gets you for who you are. Before Sunrise’s Jesse and Céline, played by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, exemplify this perfectly. Their love is at once archetypal yet multifaceted; simple yet inevitably complicated by the feeling of never quite having enough time to do, say, or fully feel everything that’s on your heart and mind. Linklater’s Before trilogy is one of the greatest love stories ever committed to film, and it’s truly no coincidence that every installment in the series takes place during summer. There’s a season for all things, but no other season gets love quite like the summer. —Toussaint Egan

Before Sunrise is available for digital rental or purchase on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu.

Summer of Soul

Year: 2021

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 58m

Director: Questlove

Cast: N/A

Questlove’s Oscar-winning documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival is the perfect watch for you and your loved ones this summer. Overlapping with Woodstock, and with just as impressive of a musical lineup, the festival has nevertheless been overlooked when compared to the other big musical event happening in New York at the time. The doc digs deep into this lack of awareness and access, all while showing off the incredible talents of Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and so many more.

With fantastic musical performances and insightful context from modern-day interviews, it’s equally suited for a summer movie to watch or to put on in the background as a mood-setter while you brunch or play games or do other summer activities. —PV

Summer of Soul is streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu, and is available for digital rental or purchase on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu.

It Follows

Year: 2014

Genre: Horror

Run time: 1h 40m

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Cast: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi

Summer is a season that always feels like it exists in some uncanny Twilight Zone dimension. The weather gets hotter, and people just start acting… well, weirder. It Follows certainly isn’t the first supernatural horror thriller set during the summer, but in my humble opinion, it’s one of the best.

David Robert Mitchell’s 2014 film is my go-to summer film because its world exists on the border of mundanity and surreality, desolation and idyllicism, adolescence and adulthood. It’s about a group of teenagers tackling a vicious supernatural curse that stalks them like the spirit of puritanical punishment made manifest, where adults are either suspiciously absent or pointedly uninterested in the horrors surrounding them to the point of nearly bordering on complicity. It Follows is just a damn good movie through and through, but one that feels particularly perfect to watch during the summer. —TE

It Follows is streaming on Netflix, and is available for digital rental or purchase on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu.

Recess: School’s Out

Year: 2001

Genre: Family

Run time: 1h 24m

Director: Chuck Sheetz

Cast: Andrew Lawrence, Rickey D’Shon Collins, Jason Davis

When I think of summer, I think of Recess: School’s Out. The direct-to-video movie based on the 1997 adventure comedy series came out just around the time I graduated from grade school and hit me directly in the feels. The story of TJ Detweiler dealing with the disappointment of being separated from his regular group of friends hit home for me as the reality of getting older and drifting apart from my own close-knit group of friends became more apparent to me.

The film is a perfect summation of everything that made the original Recess series so entertaining: quirky characters, pitch-perfect jokes, and an absurdly over-the-top premise of a conniving former secretary of education attempting to abolish summer vacation across the nation with his army of ninja operatives. Strip all that away, though, and you still have a really touching coming-of-age story about a kid growing used to the idea of getting older all while learning to enjoy the best of life in the moment. —TE

Recess: School’s Out is streaming on Disney Plus, and available for digital rental or purchase on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu.