The best movies to watch after a breakup

Yikes. It happened. Things didn’t work out.

While breakups are as varied and nuanced as people are, they’ve also been happening for as long as there have been people, so we’ve gotten pretty good at failed relationships. Which means we’ve been making movies about breaking up, or in response to breaking up, for a very long time.

Of course, everyone is different, and the best post-breakup viewing depends on how you, as a person, prefer to work through bad times. Maybe you want a distraction, and any will do. Maybe you want the embrace of a fuzzy rom-com, or a movie that makes you want to kick someone’s fuckin’ ass. Consider this a sample platter to make the decision a little bit easier for you when it’s not clear how to do anything next.

Really, the best thing to do after life and love knocks you on your ass is simply to make the smallest step forward — even if it’s just to press play on your remote. Maybe this’ll help you find something that will take you the rest of the way.

For those who want to get sad

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Because: It’s all about wallowing, and moving on. Also it’s very funny.

Where to watch: Digital rental/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu

Blue Valentine

Because: It’s one of the best anti-love stories ever made. Truly for those who feel better by leaning into the misery.

Where to watch: Max

In the Mood for Love

Because: It’s the opposite of Blue Valentine. A gorgeous, sensual film of palpable yearning for love that might never be.

Where to watch: The Criterion Channel, Max

For those who want to get even

Birds of Prey

Because: Your ex is probably not as bad as the Joker, but — you know what? Maybe they are. Here are some ideas for how to move past that.

Where to watch: Netflix, Max

Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2

Because: It is truly inspiring how much ass Uma Thurman kicks to get to the man who wronged her.

Where to watch: Starz, AMC Plus, The Roku Channel (with ads)

John Tucker Must Die

Because: Sometimes a dirtbag ex is the best fuel for solidarity.

Where to watch: Digital rental/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu

If a rom-com does it for you

Miss Congeniality

Because: It’s one of the best rom-coms about finding someone who likes you for you while also being a very fun spy movie.

Where to watch: Digital rental/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Because: You might have your family all up in your business, and it’s nice to remember you might actually like them.

Where to watch: Max

Hitch

Because: You could be the suavest mfer in the world and none of it will matter when the time comes. You should be yourself! That is wholly original advice I just made up right now.

Where to watch: Hulu

If a rom-com about loving yourself is the answer

Legally Blonde

Because: Breakups are a great time for self-actualization. You can become a famous lawyer right now! Do it!

Where to watch: Max

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Because: Sometimes you should sing “I Say a Little Prayer” very loudly in a restaurant.

Where to watch: Netflix, Starz

(500) Days of Summer

Because: All that negative energy you’re feeling toward a person? It’s great fuel for finally becoming an architect working toward your goals. It’s fine if you have to break a few plates first, though.

Where to watch: Hulu, Max

If you just don’t want to do anything anytime soon

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (Extended Edition)

Because: What else are you going to do for the next 12 hours? Hell, queue up Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Dekalog next. You’ve got the time.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Max