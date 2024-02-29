Share All sharing options for: The best anime of 2024 so far

2023 was an exceptional year for anime. And if the first weeks of 2024 are any indication, audiences can likely expect another great year of terrific shows.

From new seasons of returning favorites like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Sound! Euphonium, and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation to exciting new premieres like Delicious in Dungeon, Kaiju No. 8, Dragon Ball Daima, and Lazarus, anime fans have a lot to look forward to in 2024.

To help you keep up with everything that’s coming out this year, we’ve gathered a quorum of Polygon’s resident anime lovers to create a list of the year’s best in anime. For clarity and convenience, these shows are presented in reverse chronological order, so the newest releases will always show up first. We’ll be updating our list periodically, season by season, so check in regularly to see what new, what’s hot, and most importantly of all — what’s best. Enjoy!

Bucchigiri?!

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Sk8 the Infinity director Hiroko Utsumi is back with yet another original anime series. This time it’s a fantasy comedy about Araji Tomobishi, a shy young student who transfers to a new school filled with roughnecks and gangsters. Worse yet, he gets possessed by a powerful genie whose power inadvertently pits him between two of the strongest gangs in his school. To top it off, the poor guy just wants to lose his virginity, and instead he just ends up accidentally punching people, getting himself into increasingly deadlier and more precarious situations.

If you’re looking for a nonsensical action comedy with over-the-top antics, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-esque battles, and memorable character designs, Bucchigiri?! is an absolute delight. —Toussaint Egan

Brave Bang Bravern!

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Fans of last year’s Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, rejoice: There’s another great giant robot anime to watch this year, and once more, it’s also easily one of the funniest anime comedies of 2024.

Directed by veteran mecha anime director Masami Ōbari, Brave Bang Bravern! follows the story of Isami Ao and Lewis Smith, two mech pilots who meet during a joint American-Japanese military exercise in Hawaii. When their military base is besieged by an extraterrestrial threat, all hope seems lost — until a gigantic humanoid robot named Bravern comes to save the day... but only if Isami agrees to pilot him.

Where exactly did Bravern come from, though, and how does he know who Isami is? The answer, for right now at least, is don’t worry about it — just vibe! A big-hearted parody of “super robot” anime with explosive action, fun characters, and intense homoerotic overtones, Brave Bang Bravern! is an early contender for one of my favorite anime of 2024. —TE

Metallic Rouge

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Bones, the critically acclaimed studio behind popular anime like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Eureka Seven, Mob Psycho 100, and My Hero Academia, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. What better way to celebrate the iconic production house than with an all-new original anime that combines tokusatsu-inspired action with a byzantine sci-fi conspiracy plot?

Set in a future where humanity has colonized the inner solar system and androids known as “Neans” serve their every beck and call, Metallic Rouge follows the story of Rouge Redstar — a Nean with the ability to disguise herself as a human who is dispatched to Mars on a top-secret mission. Along with her partner Naomi Orthmann, Rouge battles against a terrorist faction of androids bent on toppling society, all while transforming into a superpowered armored battle form known as “Metal Rouge.”

Co-written by Yutaka Izubuchi (RahXephon) and Toshizo Nemoto (Log Horizon), the series feels like a pitch-perfect throwback to the aesthetic and storytelling of early-aughts sci-fi anime, complete with wild left-field plot twists, dense world-building, and a New Jack Swing-inspired bop of a theme song. It’s certainly an entertaining watch, one which demands repeat viewings in order to pick up on every new detail and clue the series manages to throw at its audience. —TE

Solo Leveling

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Going into Solo Leveling, I didn’t know anything about it other than it was one of the most anticipated anime releases of the season; I didn’t even look up the premise before diving in. By the time the credits rolled on the third episode, I honestly still couldn’t have told you what precisely was happening in Solo Leveling, but I did know I was hooked.

Blending typical fantasy adventure beats with video game elements, Solo Leveling is a unique and thrilling take on the typical zero-to-hero narrative. Sung Jin-woo is not the most dynamic protagonist, I must admit, but the spectacular animation, impeccably choreographed action, and relentlessly paced storytelling always leaves me itching to smash play on the next episode. —Sadie Gennis

Delicious in Dungeon

Where to watch: Netflix

Delicious in Dungeon (also known as Dungeon Meshi) is the anime this year, sporting a fun cast of characters and a delightful plot: As a crew of adventurers makes their way through a dungeon to save one of their fallen mates, they are trying to save money by eating the creatures they slay. It turns out that the critters down in this labyrinth are more edible than expected. Along the way, the gang learns a lot about the dungeon and the people inside of it through analyzing the creatures they slay and eat.

The author behind Delicious in Dungeon, Ryoko Kui, has a clear love for the fantasy genre, as you can really see her attention to detail when it comes to fantasy races, designs, and world-building that would rival even the best Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Masters. All of the characters are charming in their own ways, and each episode will leave you more excited for the next one. —Julia Lee