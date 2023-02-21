How to change your appearance in Wild Hearts

You’ll design your hunter’s appearance a few minutes into Wild Hearts. But if you want to change anything about your hunter beyond their armor, you’ll have to put in a lot of work. Rather than interacting with a kiosk or vendor or something of that nature, changing your appearance requires you to unlock the Looking Glass Dragon Karakuri.

Our Wild Hearts Looking Glass guide will explain when and how to unlock the Looking Glass Dragon Karakuri and how it works.

How to unlock the Looking Glass Dragon Karakuri in Wild Hearts

As you slay monsters in Wild Hearts, you’ll continuously collect Kemono Orbs, and you’ll use those to upgrade your Karakuri in your menu. You’ll need to (generally) work your way down from the top, but a few nodes unlock as you encounter new Kemono to kill.

Roughly 20 nodes down on the left side, you’ll find the Looking Glass Dragon Karakuri. It’s going to take you a while to get down that far — we unlocked it around the same time we defeated the Deathstalker in Fuyufusagi Fort.

How to use the Looking Glass to change your appearance in Wild Hearts

The Looking Glass Dragon Karakuri costs 50 earth to build. That’s a pretty tall order for most (all?) Dragon Pits. Instead, it’s much easier to just build it in the hub city of Minato. (You can build it literally anywhere in Minato, so build it someplace it’s convenient or easy to get to — like your Home.)

When you approach the Looking Glass Dragon Karakuri, you’ll get a prompt to Look Through. Doing that will give you the option to change your name or appearance, both for free. Changing your appearance is the same as when you set it up originally, so you can change anything about your hunter that you’d like.