The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide

Clear your calendar and put your Steam Deck in storage, because The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch finally arrives on May 12. Nintendo hasn’t released extended gameplay footage yet, but from the glimpses we’ve seen so far, fans of 2017’s Breath of the Wild have a lot to look forward to. In the latest trailer, Link can be seen driving and flying around in new vehicles, which looks really fun.

There’s a lot of hype for the game, and Nintendo seems to have priced it accordingly. The standard version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will retail for $69.99, which is $10 more than other Switch games. It can currently be pre-ordered from GameStop, Best Buy, and digitally through Nintendo. This is the first time Nintendo has released a $70 Switch game, but you won’t see that price on every new title. The publisher told Polygon that pricing for games is considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nintendo has announced that a collector’s deluxe edition of Tears of the Kingdom will be available alongside the standard version at launch. Best Buy has a landing page, showing the contents of the $129.99 bundle. But currently, only the standard version is available for pre-order.

Best Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order deal

The $70 price tag is uncommonly high, even for a new Nintendo release, but there is a clever workaround for Nintendo Switch Online members. Nintendo Switch Online members can purchase a pair of Switch game vouchers for $99.98 through the Nintendo eShop. Each voucher can be redeemed for a single digital title on this list, regardless of cost, and you can bank up to eight vouchers for up to a year.

Ultimately, this saves you about $30 if you buy Tears of the Kingdom and another full-priced game. It’s a good deal, even though you have to pay to be a Switch Online member. If this all sounds a bit confusing, this article by Polygon editor Cameron Faulkner which breaks the process down in detail.

Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. For $19.99, you’ll get access to Switch Online for a year. It lets you play online, back up your game saves to the cloud, and access classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy games. It also allows you to save on games by purchasing digital vouchers. $20 at Best Buy

$20 at Amazon

Tears of the Kingdom pre-order bonuses and editions

While Nintendo doesn’t often include pre-order bonuses with standard copies of its games, some retailers have been known to bundle new releases with specific accessories to sweeten the deal. There currently aren’t any bonuses that we’re aware of, but we’ll update this page if that situation changes.

For those looking to add some new pieces to their curio shelf, the collector’s deluxe edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available for $129.99. While this version currently has a landing page at Best Buy, it’s unavailable to pre-order, but we’ll be updating this page as soon as that changes. The collector’s deluxe edition includes a physical copy of the game in addition to an array of items, including a concept art booklet, a steelbook case, a poster, and a set of four enamel pins.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Deluxe Edition $130 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Collector’s Deluxe Edition of Tears of the Kingdom comes packaged with a SteelBook case, a concept art booklet, a poster, and a set of four enamel pins in addition to a physical copy of the game. $130 at Best Buy

Nintendo also announced a new amiibo that will be shipping on the same day as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you tap an amiibo figure while in-game, it changes the look of Link’s glider. Currently, you can pre-order the new figurine from Best Buy and GameStop for $15.99.