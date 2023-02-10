Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo rewards and unlocks list

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has amiibo support, including previous Zelda amiibo figures and a new version of Link specific to the game.

As with Breath of the Wild, you can scan amiibo from your ability wheel to gain bonus items — some of which are themed to previous Legend of Zelda games. (If amiibo scanning is disabled for you, you can enable scanning functionality within the Options menu.)

How do amiibo rewards work in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Amiibo rewards range from paraglider fabric to armor, weapons or materials, depending on the figure in question.

For example, scanning the Majora’s Mask Link amiibo grants you the chance to themed fabric for your paraglider, or the Fierce Deity set. Beyond that, amiibo often also have a theme running through their respective characters — such as most Link amiibo dropping a type of generic sword, or Zelda amiibo granting minerals, herbs and flowers.

Know that each respective reward is not guaranteed each time you scan, meaning you have to continue tapping amiibo multiple times in order to unlock all related items.

With a once-per-day scanning limit per individual amiibo, it could take a while to unlock everything within that figure’s reward pool. However, the good news is pretty much everything an amiibo can unlock, can also be found in-game — so see this as an additional shortcut to get various themed items, albeit with a dash of luck involved. (The exception appears to be paraglider fabrics, which we’ve yet to source ourselves on our travels so far.)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo rewards and unlock list

Here are the confirmed amiibo unlocks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far: