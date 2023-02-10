 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo rewards and unlocks list

What scanning amiibo in Tears of the Kingdom gets you

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds Updated
The Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo overlayed on Link riding a horse through a field Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has amiibo support, including previous Zelda amiibo figures and a new version of Link specific to the game.

As with Breath of the Wild, you can scan amiibo from your ability wheel to gain bonus items — some of which are themed to previous Legend of Zelda games. (If amiibo scanning is disabled for you, you can enable scanning functionality within the Options menu.)

How do amiibo rewards work in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Amiibo rewards range from paraglider fabric to armor, weapons or materials, depending on the figure in question.

For example, scanning the Majora’s Mask Link amiibo grants you the chance to themed fabric for your paraglider, or the Fierce Deity set. Beyond that, amiibo often also have a theme running through their respective characters — such as most Link amiibo dropping a type of generic sword, or Zelda amiibo granting minerals, herbs and flowers.

Link glides in Tears of the Kingdom using a Majora’s Mask-inspired glider. The amiibo of the young Link from Majora’s Mask is in the bottom corner Image: Nintendo

Know that each respective reward is not guaranteed each time you scan, meaning you have to continue tapping amiibo multiple times in order to unlock all related items.

With a once-per-day scanning limit per individual amiibo, it could take a while to unlock everything within that figure’s reward pool. However, the good news is pretty much everything an amiibo can unlock, can also be found in-game — so see this as an additional shortcut to get various themed items, albeit with a dash of luck involved. (The exception appears to be paraglider fabrics, which we’ve yet to source ourselves on our travels so far.)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo rewards and unlock list

Here are the confirmed amiibo unlocks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:

Amiibo rewards and unlocks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Amiibo set Amiibo Possible reward
Amiibo set Amiibo Possible reward
Tears of the Kingdom Link (Tears of the Kingdom) Themed glider fabric, Sword drop (Broadsword, Claymore etc.)
Breath of the Wild Boboblin (Breath of the Wild) TBC
Daruk (Breath of the Wild) Vah Rudania Devine Helm
Guardian (Breath of the Wild) TBC
Link Archer (Breath of the Wild) TBC
Link Rider (Breath of the Wild) Themed glider fabric, Sword drop (Broadsword, Claymore etc.)
Mipha (Breath of the Wild) Vah Ruta Divine Helm
Revali (Breath of the Wild) Vah Medoh Devine Helm
Urbosa (Breath of the Wild) Vah Naboris Devine Helm
Zelda (Breath of the Wild) Mineral (Opal, Topaz etc.), Vegetables and herbs
Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros.) Dusk Claymore
Link (Super Smash Bros.) Epona
Sheik (Super Smash Bros.) Sheik's Mask
Toon Link (Super Smash Bros.) Sword drop (Broadsword, Claymore etc)
Young Link (Super Smash Bros) Soldier's Claymore, Meat
Zelda (Super Smash Bros.) Mineral (Opal, Topaz etc.), Vegetables and herbs
30th Anniversary Link (8-bit) Of the Hero set, Sword of the Hero weapon, Sword drop (Broadsword, Claymore etc.)
Link (Majora's Mask) Fierce Deity set, Themed glider fabric, Sword drop (Broadsword, Claymore etc.)
Link (Ocarina of Time) Of Time set, Sword drop (Broadsword, Claymore etc.)
Toon Link (Wind Waker) Of the Wind set
Zelda (Wind Waker) Mineral (Opal, Topaz etc.), Vegetables and herbs
Misc Link (Link's Awakening) Of Awakening armor set
Link (Skyword Sword) Of the Sky set, Sword drop (Broadsword, Claymore etc.)
Link (Twlight Princess HD) Epona, Of Twilight set
Wolf Link (Twilight Princess HD) Meat
Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword) Themed glider fabric, Mineral (Opal, Topaz etc.), Vegetables and herbs

