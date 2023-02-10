 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo support guide, confirmed rewards (so far)

What does scanning amiibo in Tears of the Kingdom get you?

By Julia Lee
The Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo overlayed on Link riding a horse through a field Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has confirmed support for amiibo, including the launch of a new version of Link for amiibo collectors to grab.

As of this writing, only a bit of amiibo functionality has been announced. For sure, we know that if you scan specific amiibo, you get a specialized glider. The four amiibo with announced functionality are “Link (Rider),” “Zelda and Loftwing,” “Link - Majora’s Mask,” and the soon-to-be-released Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo.

Link glides in Tears of the Kingdom using a glider inspired by the hood he wears in Breath of the Wild. The “Link (Rider) amiibo is in the bottom right corner. Image: Nintendo
Link glides in Tears of the Kingdom with a white and blue glider inspired by Skyward Sword. The “Zelda and Loftwing” amiibo is displayed in the bottom right corner. Image: Nintendo
Link glides in Tears of the Kingdom using a Majora’s Mask-inspired glider. The amiibo of the young Link from Majora’s Mask is in the bottom corner Image: Nintendo
Link glides over a chasm in Tears of the Kingdom using a blue and brown patterned glider. The Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo is shown in the bottom corner. Image: Nintendo

There is no proper announcement yet on compatibility with other Zelda amiibo, like the Link, Zelda, or Sheik Super Smash Bros. amiibo, or the four champions from Breath of the Wild. However, the official website for Tears of the Kingdom does say, “If you scan an amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series, you can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned.” No further details have been explained.

In Breath of the Wild, scanning amiibo from the Zelda franchise would reward specific in-game items, like outfit pieces, specialized horses, or weapons. Scanning non-Zelda amiibo gave randomized material from a supply drop.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released for Nintendo Switch on May 12.

