The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduces a bunch of new abilities to the anticipated sequel. One of the abilities, Ultrahand, warps the usual RPG genre into a sandbox simulator by allowing you to create boats, cars, planes, and maybe even a house. The possibilities are mind-boggling — we’ve surely only seen the most basic creations thus far — but let’s get a head start on some of the more fundamental ideas, like the boat.

Continue reading to find out how to build a boat in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, based on footage revealed by Nintendo in a March 28, 2023, livestream.

How to make a boat in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

All of the vehicles (except for the horses) in the Tears of the Kingdom trailers were actually created by Link through the Ultrahand ability. Ultrahand allows you to fuse building materials together to construct anything the mind can think of.

First things first, you’ll need the Ultrahand ability and some building materials that can float, such as logs. Chop down a few trees to gather some logs and branches, and meld the logs together using the Ultrahand ability to create the boat’s base. Next, you’ll need something to propel yourself forward such as a sail or a fan. Sails and fans can be found while you’re exploring, but we’re also speculating that a makeshift sail can be built using Ultrahand. Attach the sail or fan to the boat’s base, and attack your contraption to activate the fans. However, make sure to keep the boat’s balance in mind. If one fan is too far to the side, you may end up spinning in circles until the fan runs out of power.

Customize your boat even further by attaching fans to the bottom of your boat, turning it into a hovercraft. Add wheels to make it an amphibious vehicle capable of operating on land and in water. Maybe even change the building material to something heavier to turn it into a submarine (as long as you can somehow breathe underwater). The possibilities appear to be endless in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so be creative and create anything that comes to mind.