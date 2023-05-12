Shrine maps and locations for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding shrine locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be one of the main side attractions as you explore Hyrule’s surface — and beyond.
We’ve got shrine maps for Hyrule’s Surface and Sky levels, as well as shrine maps for every region broken down by the nearest Skyview Tower.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shrine locations map
So far, we have unlocked 48 shrines, but we are still exploring Tears of the Kingdom and unlocking shrines as we go. We will keep updating this post until we find them all. In the meantime, here’s every shrine we have found on the Surface so far:
And every shrine we’ve found in the Sky Islands so far:
Otherwise, here is every shrine shown above, region-by-region:
Lookout Landing shrine locations
- Ishodag Shrine (-0885, 0418, 0048)
- Jiosin Shrine (-0240, -0374, 0026)
- Kyononis Shrine (-0205, 0451, 0021)
- Sepapa Shrine (0219, 1082, 0028)
- Susuyai Shrine (-0785, -0433, 0018)
- Yamiyo Shrine (0333, 0468, 0029)
Hyrule Field shrine locations
- Kamizun Shrine (-0176, -1557, 0023)
- Mayachin Shrine (-0705, -0866, 0031)
- Riogok Shrine (-1443, -1616, 0089)
- Sonapan Shrine (-1921, -0356, 0228)
- Tajikats Shrine (0344, -1007, 0016)
- Teniten Shrine (-0073, -1115, 0021)
- Tsutsu-um Shrine (-1422, -1350, 0068)
Sahasra Slope shrine locations
- Eshos Shrine (1564, -1945, 0157)
- Jonsau Shrine (1743, 0018, 0025)
- Makasura Shrine (1770, -1050, 0166)
- Morok Shrine (1183,-0780, 0133)
Lindor’s Brow shrine locations
- Makurukis Shrine (-2848, 0629, 0233)
- Oromuwak Shrine (-3079, 1618, 0243)
- Runakit Shrine (-2534, 1167, 0177)
- Sinakawak Shrine (-1413, 0757, 0089)
- Taki-ihaban Shrine (-1828, 1196, 0147)
Gerudo Highlands shrine locations
We are still exploring the Gerudo Highlands region and we will update this post as we find shrines there.
Gerudo Canyon shrine locations
Here’s all Gerudo Canyon shrines we’ve found so far:
- Karahatag Shrine (-3726, -3625, 0043)
- Mayatat Shrine (-3292, -2509, 0024)
- Soryotanog Shrine (-3883, -2964, 0123)
Popla Foothills shrine locations
Here’s all Popla Foothills shrines we’ve found so far:
- Jiukoum Shrine (0867, -2280, 0141)
Rabella Wetlands shrine locations
We are still exploring the Rabella Wetlands region and we will update this post as we find shrines there.
Mount Lanayru shrine locations
Here’s all Mount Lanayru shrines we’ve found so far:
- Zanmik Shrine (3469, -2180, 0148)
Upland Zorana shrine locations
Here’s all Upland Zorana shrines we’ve found so far:
- Ihen-a Shrine (3784, 0579, 0485)
- Mogawak Shrine (3298, 0424, 0112)
Ulri Mountain shrine locations
We are still exploring the Ulri Mountain region and we will update this post as we find shrines there.
Eldin Canyon shrine locations
- Ekochiu Shrine (1059, 1276, 0045)
- Marakuguc Shrine (1761, 2508, 0437)
- Sibajitk Shrine (2401, 3273, 0402)
- Sitsum Shrine (2367, 2598, 0790)
- Timawak Shrine (1798, 1639, 0311)
Thyphlo Ruins shrine locations
Here’s all Thyphlo Ruins shrines we’ve found so far:
- Sikukuu Shrine (0700, 2793, 0226)
Pikida Stonegrove shrine locations
We are still exploring the Pikida Stonegrove region and we will update this post as we find the shrines there.
Rospro Pass shrine locations
Here’s all Rospro Pass shrines we’ve found so far:
- Sahirow Shrine (-3355, 2387, 0361)
Sky Island shrine locations
Here’s all Sky Island shrines we’ve found so far:
- Gutanbac Shrine (0709, -1381, 1584)
- In-isa Shrine (0013, -1506, 1408)
- Nachoyah Shrine (0390, -1162, 2298)
- Ukouh Shrine (0275, -0910, 1460)
- Rakashog Shrine (-1715, -2119, 1149)
- Kahatanaum Shrine (-3294, 3430 1347)
- Mayaumekis Shrine (-2947, 3051, 0897)
- Natak Shrine (3669, 1488, 1157)
- Ijo-o Shrine (-3863, 2684, 0702)
- Igoshon Shrine (3480, 0664, 1326)
- Kadaunar Shrine (1883, 1202, 1251)
