 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shrine maps and locations for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Our in-progress list of shrines and where to find them

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link entering a shrine on a Sky Island Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Part of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Finding shrine locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be one of the main side attractions as you explore Hyrule’s surface — and beyond.

We’ve got shrine maps for Hyrule’s Surface and Sky levels, as well as shrine maps for every region broken down by the nearest Skyview Tower.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shrine locations map

So far, we have unlocked 48 shrines, but we are still exploring Tears of the Kingdom and unlocking shrines as we go. We will keep updating this post until we find them all. In the meantime, here’s every shrine we have found on the Surface so far:

Shrine locations map for Hyrule’s surface in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Shrine locations map for Hyrule’s Surface
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

And every shrine we’ve found in the Sky Islands so far:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sky Island map with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Hyrule’s Sky in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Otherwise, here is every shrine shown above, region-by-region:

Lookout Landing shrine locations

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map of the Lookout Landing region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Lookout Landing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Hyrule Field shrine locations

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map of the Hyrule Field region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Hyrule Field in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Sahasra Slope shrine locations

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map of the Sahasra Slope region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Sahasra Slope in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Lindor’s Brow shrine locations

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map of the Lindor’s Brow region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Lindor’s Brow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Gerudo Highlands shrine locations

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map of the Gerudo Highlands region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Gerudo Highlands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

We are still exploring the Gerudo Highlands region and we will update this post as we find shrines there.

Gerudo Canyon shrine locations

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map of the Gerudo Canyon region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Gerudo Canyon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Here’s all Gerudo Canyon shrines we’ve found so far:

Popla Foothills shrine locations

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map of the Popla Foothills region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Popla Foothills in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Here’s all Popla Foothills shrines we’ve found so far:

Rabella Wetlands shrine locations

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map of the Rabella Wetlands region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Rabella Wetlands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

We are still exploring the Rabella Wetlands region and we will update this post as we find shrines there.

Mount Lanayru shrine locations

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map of the Mount Lanayru region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Mount Lanayru in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Here’s all Mount Lanayru shrines we’ve found so far:

Upland Zorana shrine locations

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map of the Upland Zorana region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Upland Zorana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Here’s all Upland Zorana shrines we’ve found so far:

Ulri Mountain shrine locations

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map of the Ulri Mountain region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Ulri Mountain in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

We are still exploring the Ulri Mountain region and we will update this post as we find shrines there.

Eldin Canyon shrine locations

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map of the Eldin Canyon region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Eldin Canyon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Thyphlo Ruins shrine locations

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map of the Thyphlo Ruins region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Thyphlo Ruins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Here’s all Thyphlo Ruins shrines we’ve found so far:

Pikida Stonegrove shrine locations

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map of the Pikida Stonegrove region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Pikida Stonegrove in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

We are still exploring the Pikida Stonegrove region and we will update this post as we find the shrines there.

Rospro Pass shrine locations

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map of the Pikida Stonegrove region with shrine locations marked
Shrine locations map for Pikida Stonegrove in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Here’s all Rospro Pass shrines we’ve found so far:

Sky Island shrine locations

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sky Island map with shrine locations marked Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Here’s all Sky Island shrines we’ve found so far:

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon