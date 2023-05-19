Kimayat Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kimayat Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Deep Akkala region.

Our guide will help you find the Kimayat Shrine location, solve its “Proving Grounds: Smash” puzzle, and collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Kimayat Shrine location

The Kimayat Shrine is found within the Deep Akkala region, pretty far up on the Tears of the Kingdom map. It’s north of Death Mountain, slightly to the east, at coordinates (2863, 3637, 0241). There’s not much else in the area, but Sibajitak Shrine in Eldin Canyon is nearby. This is also fairly close to where you’ll spot Dinraal, the fire dragon.

Kimayat Shrine puzzle solution

“Proving Grounds: Smash” is basically a big ol’ fight with a bunch of Constructs. There’s nothing to really prepare for, armor-wise, though — you’ll be stripped of it all when you enter. Inside, you’re provided with a few basic weapons — a long stick, a wooden stick, and an old wooden bow (plus 10 arrows).

1. Pick up the weapons on your way in. They’re on the left side of the entrance hallway.

2. There’s a whole bunch of Constructs ahead. You’ve got limited weapons, so use them sparingly at first. We started with the first one we saw — once with an arrow to knock it out, then hitting it with the long stick. Once you’ve defeated one, you’ll have a few items to attach to your weapons for easier fights. The Solider Construct Horns are especially helpful in that regard, and get even better as you fight higher-level enemies.

3. Make your away around the room taking out Constructs, picking up their weapons, and fusing when necessary. You won’t start with a shield, so make sure to dodge. Eventually, you’ll grab a shield from a defeated enemy.

4. Two spiked balls sit on the raised platform to your left. You can fuse these to your weapons to make them more powerful. Very handy! Use Ascend to reach them.

5. Eventually you’ll have to fight the Soldier Construct Captain on the platform above the water. You can try with arrows, but you may not have enough. Your best bet is to create a bridge to get to him. But how can you create a bridge with no wooden platforms? Ice!

6. At the far back, right side of the room, there are Ice Fruits hiding behind a small wall. Grab those.

7. Head back to the water, and throw the Ice Fruits into the water. They’ll explode and create platforms.

8. Use these to create a pathway to the stone base that’s holding up the platform above. (If you attach an ice platform to one of your sticks, then hit the water with that, you won’t have to use any more fruit.)

9. The Construct will die once it hits the water.

10. Once all Constructs have been defeated, you’ll get your armor back. The gate leading to the exit will open. Head through there to get a chest with a Captain IV Reaper — a super powerful weapon! — and exit the shrine.