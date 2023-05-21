How to get Misko’s Treasure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Misko’s Treasure is an optional series of side activities you can discover in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

By finding certain characters out in the world, they can give you clues to the locations of treasures somewhere in Hyrule, said to be hidden by the legendary bandit Misko.

The legend of bandit Misko and their treasures covers multiple quests, some of which you may have to stumble upon by luck — but the good news is you don’t need the clues to discover them, as provided you know where the treasure is, you can simply go get them. Here’s how Misko’s Treasure locations work.

How to discover Meeshy’s Misko’s Treasure locations

To add a set of Misko’s Treasure locations to your map, you need to find certain characters out in the world, and / or perform certain quests.

The earliest, and the one most players will uncover naturally, is Meeshy, who is roaming the roads of Hyrule.

Their location seems to vary. For us, we found them just outside Kakariko Village. Other players have reported finding them near stables or the roads leading out of the Central Hyrule region, so there’s some luck involved in finding them. Either way, keep your eyes peeled for a character wearing a fashionable blue mushroom-themed outfit. And note they also might be under attack by monsters, so you might have a short battle on your hands before they are free to talk.

From there, you are told about three armor pieces that “fill the wearer with power”, are “quite stylish” and “keep you safe in lightning”, all of which will be added to your map. These all belong to a different set, but are all great starting points for useful early armor.

Meeshy will also give you a clue to get started on finding Great Fairy locations — which is related to upgrading your armor.

How to get Misko’s Treasure ‘powerful outfit’

This clue alludes to the Barbarian Armor chest piece, which has three defence and adds +1 attack power.

You can find the Barbarian Armor chest piece inside Crenel Hills Cave at the coordinates (0484, 0729, 0041), which is southwest of Crenel Hills.

Our full Barbarian Armor set explainer explains how to get the piece in detail (as well as the other two pieces for the full set) but it involves exploring a cave with Luminous Stone deposits, and dealing with a Stone Talus encounter.

How to get Misko’s Treasure ‘climbing outfit’

This clue alludes to the Climbing Gear chest piece, which has three defence and increases your climbing speed.

This can be found in the the North Hyrule Plain Cave at the coordinates (-1188, 0646, 0072), which is northwest of Lookout Landing, and just before New Serenne Stable if you are coming from Lookout Landing, on the right side of the road.

Our full climbing armor piece explains how to get the piece in detail (as well as the other two pieces for the full set) but it involves getting past two two Like Likes at the start of a cave network. Bring projectiles if you can!

How to get Misko’s Treasure ‘shock-resistant outfit’

This clue alludes to the Rubber Armor chest piece, which has three defence and increases shock resistance — useful if you’re thinking of taking on a Thunder Gleeok.

This can be found at Whistling Hill Cave at co-ordinates (-0065, -1053, 0019), which is just north of the Teniten Shrine.

Our full Rubber Armor set explains how to get this in more detail — as well as the other pieces — but the long and short of it is you’ll need to destroy the rocks at the entrance to enter, and at the end of the cave system, you’ll find the chest piece.

How to find other Misko’s Treasure locations

As well as Meeshy, there are also some treasure hunters who will clue you into two other complete armor sets. A lot of them tend to be wearing Cece’s trademark fashion, so they’re easy to spot along the road.

These sets (which are alluded to be Misko’s own wardrobe), the clues which lead you to them, and their end locations (if you prefer just to head straight to the loot) are: