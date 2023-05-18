What is the Ring Garland in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

One item in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is stumping players: the Ring Garland. Found in Kakariko Village, the Ring Garland’s use isn’t immediately apparent.

What does the Ring Garland do? Does it do anything? Is there a treasure or a reward involved — or even a quest? For Tears of the Kingdom fans, the answers lead to more questions.

So far, we know a few things for sure: where to buy the Ring Garland, how often you can purchase a new one, who will receive it as a gift, and a few ways to use the Ring Garland the way a garland is meant to be used. To beautify the world, of course!

The Ring Garland’s location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There’s only one place to buy the Ring Garland: a stand in Kakariko Village. A kid named Koko sells the decoration for 5 rupees. You can find her at the coordinates of (1822, -1001, 0112). You can buy one Ring Garland per day, so don’t worry if you break your first. Or tenth.

The Ring Garland has to be held or fused if you want to move it — which is to say that it can’t be placed into Link’s inventory on its own. It’s a hassle to carry it for long distances, so we recommend fusing it onto a shield and then keeping that shield safe in your inventory.

One way to use the Ring Garland

As noted, to make transportation much easier (and to allow for fast travel) fuse the Ring Garland to a shield. Now travel to Gerudo Town. Make sure it’s evening time and that your Ring Garland-fused shield is equipped. (If it isn’t evening, take a rest at a bonfire.)

You’ll find several people within the Gerudo Shelter hosting a class led by a woman named Ashai. She will ask you to participate. Cycle through conversations with the first few participants until it’s Deltan’s turn. She will react excitedly when she sees your Ring Garland, calling it an item “famous for binding the destinies of people.”

She’s thrilled — you’ve restored her hope! But there’s no reward beyond the joy of the cute little conversation.

How to use the Ring Garland and unlock a reward

That’s the real question, isn’t it? There’s the journey to Gerudo Town described above. And it’s possible you can use it to decorate Link’s potential home in Tarrey Town, or maybe to decorate Zelda’s digs. But that can’t be it, can it?

So then what’s the deal? For now, there is no known tangible reward or official quest for using the Ring Garland.

Instead, some players are using the Ring Garland for its most obvious purpose: to add some color to something drab. Once it’s attached to your shield, some people will apparently react to it — like the folks in Gerudo Town.

Until the internet collectively cracks this nut, let’s enjoy our pretty shield. It will go perfectly with a big, new gorgeous horse.