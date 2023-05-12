Ukouh Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ukouh Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Sky Island region. This is the shrine that grants you the Ultrahand ability — which you obtain at the start — and teaches you how to use it.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Ukouh Shrine location, solve the puzzle, and walk through the “Ability to Create” trial to collect the chest and earn a Light of Blessing.

Ukouh Shrine location

The Ukouh Shrine is found on the northern section of the Great Sky Island region. It’s just southwest of the Temple of Time. Its map coordinates are (0275, -0910, 1460).

Ukouh Shrine puzzle solution

1. Use Ultrahand to lift the the slate of rock to your right, then drop it as a makeshift bridge across the first gap.

2. On the next platform, use Ultrahand to fuse the two slates together perpendicularly, creating a longer makeshift bridge than your first one. Place it across the second gap.

3. After you cross the gap, look to the back right corner. On top of a pedestal, you’ll see the Ukouh Shrine chest. Use Ultrahand to grab the bridge you just walked across, then rotate it at a 45º angle. Drop the high edge on the ledge of the pedestal, thus creating a ramp. Walk up said ramp and open the chest. You’ll be rewarded with a piece of amber.

4. In the next section, use Ultrahand to fuse the hook to the slat of wood.

5. You’ll see a zip wire. Hook your new creation as far back as you can on the wire — so it’s flush with the anchor pillar — then jump on the the wooden slat before it slides out of reach. Ride it all the way across the chasm.

6. Interact with the green sigil on the far side to complete the Ukouh Shrine and the “Ability to Create” trial. You’ll earn one Light of Blessing.