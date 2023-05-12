In-isa Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In-isa is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Sky Island region. This is the shrine that grants you the Fuse ability and teaches you how to use it.

On this page, we’ll help you find the In-isa Shrine location, solve the puzzle solution, and walk you through the “Ability to Combine” trial to collect the chest and earn a Light of Blessing.

Once you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

In-isa Shrine location

The In-isa Shrine is found within the Great Sky Island region, on the southwest corner of the island. Its coordinates are (0013, -1506, 1408).

In-isa Shrine puzzle solution

1. In the first room, Fuse one of the boulders to your weapon (we had a thick stick equipped) to make a club, then swing it at the stone barricade to destroy it.

2. Immediately after you enter the second room, you’ll see two stone pillars in the water to your left. Swing your club at the further one. This will cause the In-isa Shrine chest to drop to the ground; opening it rewards you with five arrows.

3. Break the rest of the pillars, because lol. (Note: You do not need to do this. It’s just extremely satisfying.)

4. Before going up the stairs, turn right. Collect all of the fire fruit from the trees, and pick up the old wooden bow.

5. Fuse one fire fruit to an arrow to make a fire arrow. Aim up. You should see a chest on a wooden platform, surrounded by a bramble of autumnal vines. Shoot your fire arrow at the foliage on the wall ahead of you, which should cause it — and the platform — to burn, dropping the chest to the ground. Open it for a small key.

6. Return to the previous room and open the door on your right (at the top of the stairs) with the small key.

7. Follow the hallway until you reach a room with a Captain Construct, whom you’ll need to defeat. Creating a fire arrow and shooting it at the foliage beneath the Captain Construct’s feet (or, uh, propeller) will remove most of its health. On the ledge to the left of the entrance, you can find spikes; Fuse them to your weapons for a damage boost. Keeping your distance with arrows also helps. You’ll get a Construct bow upon victory.

8. The Captain Construct will also drop a stick with a boulder Fused to it. Use that stick to shatter the stone wall. In the next room, interact with the green sigil to finish the “Ability to Combine” trial and receive a Light of Blessing.

9. Once you leave the shrine, a Steward Construct will approach you and give you a belt containing Energy Cells.