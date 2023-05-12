The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is huge, but thankfully, the Skyview Towers are here to help you roam Hyrule. In a similar fashion to the towers in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, each involves a puzzle or confrontation that you need to get through. Once activated, you’ll unveil the surrounding region on your map, as well as the Sky map portion.

If you’re wondering where to find all Skyview Tower locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide will point you in the right direction. If you’re looking for a thorough breakdown of each tower, make sure to visit the correspondent page in each section. Last but not least, don’t forget to grab a cool screenshot of Link while skydiving!

All Skyview Tower locations list and best tower order

Skyview Towers are required to unlock the main map of Hyrule, including the Sky portion. Because your map is empty, their initial locations are hidden from view. The order is indifferent, but we’ve included some recommendations at the end of this section!

There are 15 Skyview Towers to find in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To help, what follows is a list of all Skyview Tower locations and their regions at a glance:

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower (north Hyrule Field)

Hyrule Field Skyview Tower (southwest Hyrule Field)

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower (northwest of Lookout Landing)

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower (east of the Hebra Mountains)

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower (north of Rito Village)

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower (northeast of the Gerudo Desert)

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower (west of Hyrule Field)

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower (north of West Necluda)

Popla Foothills Skyview Tower (southwest of West Necluda)

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower (south of East Necluda)

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower (northeast of East Necluda)

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower (west of the Zora’s Domain)

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower (northeast of Lookout Landing)

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower (west of the Eldin Mountains)

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower (south of Akkala Highlands)

As for the best order to tackle these in, we recommend going for Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, and Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower first. This will grant you clear visibility over the heart of Hyrule, making future journeys much easier to kickstart.

Then, if you’re heading to Rito Village first as part of the main questline, both Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower can help significantly, while also unveiling the northwestern corner of the map in the process.

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower location

The first Skyview Tower you’ll likely come across is found in Lookout Landing, and you’ll get there just by following the main story. The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is the most simple one of the bunch, as there aren’t any actual obstacles to get to it.

As you progress through the main questline, “The Crisis at Hyrule Castle” will automatically update itself with the corresponding step. Just make sure to tackle this one task before wandering off to explore Hyrule!

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Lookout Landing Tower page.

Hyrule Field Skyview Tower location

The Hyrule Field Skyview Tower is located southwest of Hyrule Field, and south of Lookout Landing. In order to activate this tower, you’ll have to get through an enemy settlement.

There are plenty of Bokoblins around Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and a large group of them has taken hold of the tower. It’s quite a tough fight, especially if you’re charging in early on in your playthrough.

That said, there are plenty of tools around at your disposal — it can be a good opportunity to test your skills and learn how to best use your powers when surrounded by a large enemy group.

In particular, the Ultrahand and Recall abilities can be of huge help. But depending on the path that you take, and how you choose to approach the encounter, there’s a variety of ways to tackle this tower.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Hyrule Field Tower page.

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower location

The Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower is located northeast of Hyrule Ridge, and northwest of Lookout Landing. If you’re heading toward Rito Village on foot after your arrival to Lookout Landing, you’re likely to stumble upon it.

The trick here is that the tower is surrounded by a lake, so getting there might be a hassle unless your stamina can withstand it. Climbing the rock underneath the tower is one thing, but Link gets tired fairly fast while swimming, which can prove troublesome.

There is a myriad of ways to approach this tower, which will be dependent on the stage of the game you’re in, and what’s in your inventory.

I opted for crafting a staircase/pillar using the materials from the construction spot around the lake, but again, up to you how to want to approach it. At the very least, there aren’t enemies to take care of!

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Lindor’s Brow Tower page.

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower location

The Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower is located northeast of Rito Village, and in between the Hebra Mountains and the Tabantha Tundra, all the way up north.

The tower is fairly at reach, but unfortunately, the path isn’t that linear — quite literally, as there is a broken bridge in between. Attempting to climb the surrounding surface won’t be fruitful, especially if you’re tackling the tower early on and don’t have the right tools to survive the conditions around it.

Similar to Lindor’s Brow, it’s up to you how you choose to approach it. If you’re trying to activate all towers as promptly as possible, you might not have access to a ton of fancy Zonai devices to craft an item that can propel you toward the tower, so attempting to fix the bridge with Ultrahand is your best bet.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Pikida Stonegrove Tower page.

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower location

The Rospro Pass Skyview Tower can be found just north of Rito Village, and southwest of the Hebra Mountains. It’s a great fast travel point if you’re in the area, and a good way to access the village for the first time after you activate it.

Thankfully, gaining access to the tower is quite straightforward. The main aspect is that you’ll need fire here, as there are vines covering the surrounding area.

There are multiple resources and materials to make fire available in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, even if the cold weather of the Hebra Mountains might not be ideal.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Rospro Pass Tower page.

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower location

The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower can be found northeast of the Gerudo Desert, and northwest of the Faron Grasslands, towards the southern end of the Hyrule map.

Getting here might be a bit of a pain, but you can use the surrounding hills to climb around. Also, bring some light clothes — it’s the desert after all. You can approach this one without much of a hassle, but it’s currently out of order. The person who’s there to fix it, named Sawson, needs a bit of help from Link to get to it.

In order to do so, you’re going to have to build a lift of sorts to bring Sawson up so they can bring the tower back up to speed. Thankfully, there are some materials nearby in a construction post that you can use with the help of Ultrahand, and some calculations.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Gerudo Canyon Tower page.

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower location

The Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower is found all the way west from the Hyrule Field, and north of the desert.

In order to even approach the tower’s vicinity, you’ll need extra resistance to cold. If you’re using the Archaic Warm Graves, for example, you’re going to need some spicy food, elixir, or any other piece of armor with the appropriate resistance.

Now, while getting to the tower is fairly easy, there’s a catch. You can’t actually access it from ground level, as the entrance is covered in snow.

There’s a book inside the tent nearby that hints at some construction work done inside a cave. You’ll find the entrance on the other side, which will lead you into Meadela’s Mantle. Once inside, you’ll need to find a way to make it through a water stream, and lastly, use Ascend to appear within the tower.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Gerudo Highlands Tower page.

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower location

The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower can be found north of West Necluda, and southeast of Hyrule Field, close to Kakariko Village.

It’s easy enough to get to this tower... but the door is locked. Oh well. You’ll find an NPC named Billson, who’ll ask for some “tasty mushrooms” in the nearby caves.

Thankfully, the cave you need to head to is found right underneath the tower itself, and shares the same name. There are two possible entrances, and right off the bat, you’re going to need to make your way through some stone walls — merely the first of many obstacles.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Sahasra Slope Tower page.

Popla Foothills Skyview Tower location

The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is located northeast of Lake Hylia, and southwest of West Necluda.

You have direct access to this tower, which sounds sketchy, and for good reason. You can’t activate the device yet. Instead, once you step outside and move towards a well nearby, you’ll hear someone asking for help.

Taking a trip down below will lead you to meet Elmerson, who fell into a trap and is now locked inside. For this, you’ll need to find a cave nearby, and backtrack all the way from the other side to try and get them out.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Popla Foothills Tower page.

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower location

The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is located south of East Necluda, and northwest of Lurelin Village.

Getting to the tower has a similar process to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — meaning that you’re going to need some sort of fire source in order to make your way through. The catch? There’s constant rain in the area, which goes against the sentiment.

Thankfully, there are some man-made rows on each side that act as rooftops. The trick is to use materials from the nearby construction posts to build something similar that can protect the fire while it gets the job done. It might take a few tries, but as long as you craft a solid cover that lasts long enough so the vines are set aflame, you’ll be all set.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Rabella Wetlands Tower page.

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower location

The Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower is slightly south of the location of the same name, and all the way north from the Necluda Sea and Hateno Village.

It’s freezing out here, so make sure to come prepared so both of your cold resistance bars are covered. Otherwise, you’ll gradually take damage. I recommend picking up some spicy food, or wearing armor with cold resistance.

For this tower, the trick is in the journey, not the destination. There isn’t a puzzle involved, as you can activate the device right away. But between the cold and all of the climbing involved, it’s going to take a long time to get there — unless you can make use of any Zonai-built devices, or nearby sky fragments.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Mount Lanayru Tower page.

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower location

The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower is found west of the Zora’s Domain, and northeast of Lanayru Wetlands.

It won’t be long until you end up around the Zora’s Domain toward the eastern side of Hyrule. Once you do, getting to the tower should be a top priority, as it’ll make the area much easier to navigate.

Unfortunately, it’s a bit of a hassle to get to it — unless you have the Zora armor, which takes a bit to obtain, or if you can find a tall vantage point on the other end.

Thankfully, the tower itself doesn’t present a big ordeal. Make sure to have items on you that can dispel the muck, though, as the entrance is blocked by it. There is also the “Mired in Muck” sidequest nearby, which you can tackle simultaneously if you’re up for an easy reward.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Upland Zorana Tower page.

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower location

The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower can be found south of Eldin Canyon, as expected, as well as northeast of Lookout Landing.

Good news and bad news. The good news is that it’s easily enough to get to the tower. The bad news is that the lid that covers the hole at the top has been misplaced, and the door is locked.

The idea here is to get to the top of the tower, as that will be your entrance for the time being, by any means necessary. You can either craft a device using Zonai items, or try and find a sky fragment that can lift you off.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Eldin Canyon Tower page.

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower location

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is located north of the Great Hyrule Forest, and west of the Eldin Mountains.

Getting to this tower might require you to hop on a vantage point around the swamp-y water, as otherwise you’ll drown after a few seconds. Once you’re on safe ground again, head to the tower itself to find Billson.

The gist is that something is wrong with the device, but the structure seems fine, so it’s hard to tell what the problem is.

The hint here is around the massive floating blocks — which you’ll remember from the Great Sky Island at the beginning of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’re going to have to make your way to the top of the tower, making use of your creativity and the tools at your disposal.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Thyphlo Ruins Tower page.

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower location

The Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower is found south of Akkala Highlands, and southeast of Death Mountain.

You can access this tower without issues... except for the fact that the terminal is missing. Sawson will tell you that the culprit is a flying monster who’s roaming around the area, with the device trapped firmly in its grasp.

You need to take the enemy down in order to retrieve the terminal, and there are plenty of ways to do so. Arrows can help, as well as trying to get close to it using Zonai items or other methods. Keep in mind that approaching it from the ground might scare it away, making it so it starts flying higher.

For a step-by-step breakdown, head over to our dedicated Ulri Mountain Tower page.