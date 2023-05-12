Gutanbac Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Gutanbac Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Sky Island region. This shrine gives you the Ascend ability and teaches you how to use it.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Gutanbac Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “The Ability to Rise” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Gutanbac Shrine location

The Gutanbac Shrine is found in a snowy biome on the eastern side of the Great Sky Island region. The coordinates for the Gutanbac Shrine are (0709, -1381, 1584).

You will need some cold resistance, so we recommend you to make a dish containing spicy peppers or grab the Archaic Warm Greaves found inside a hollow tree at these coordinates (0766, -1339, 1587).

Gutanbac Shrine puzzle solution

The Gutanbac Shrine gives you the Ascend ability and teaches you a few methods on how to use it, such as rising through ceilings or moving platforms.

1. Walk down the stairs under the platform ahead of you.

2. Switch to the Ascend ability and use it on the ceiling above you to rise to the next floor. You’ll find two pillars on the wall.

3. Stand below the pillar on the left, and use Ascend to find the first treasure chest to receive a stone axe.

4. Drop down and use Ascend on the right pillar to reach the top floor.

5. Defeat the Construct on this floor. The Construct has a bow and arrow, so make sure to keep your shield up as they draw their bow to deflect all of their damage.

6. Look to the right to find two wooden crates in the wall. Destroy the crates then stand where the once lied.

7. Use Ascend on the ceiling above you to reach the second treasure chest to retrieve a Construct bow.

8. Drop down and cut the two ropes holding up the bridge in front of you.

9. Walk below the bridge and use Ascend to rise to through the bridge.

10. Continue ahead to find the a floating platform moving side to side and another stationary platform above it.

11. Rise through the moving platform using the Ascend ability.

12. Wait on the moving platform until it’s directly below the stationary platform above and use the Ascend ability on the stationary platform to reach the next floor.

13. Interact with the sigil ahead to complete the Gutanbac Shrine.